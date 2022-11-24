Shehnaaz Gill Swears By This Weight Loss Morning Drink: Check the Recipe And The Benefits

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill drank a special drink to lose 12 kgs in 6 months. Curious to know what that special drink is? We will tell you!

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, the Punjab ki Katrina has been in the headlines ever since she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. The singer-cum-actor was loved by her fans for the chemistry she had with the late actor Siddharth Shukla. The duo became the talk of the town, with the hashtag #Sidnaaz trending on social media. Currently, Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular Indian celebrities. When the actress entered the house, she was called cute and chubby by her fans, and they loved her real nature. She used to call herself a proud Punjabi who loves eating. However, she underwent a massive transformation after leaving the Bigg Boss 13 house and lost 12 kgs in just 6 months.

Shehnaaz Gill's Weight Loss Drink Recipe

In an interview, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill revealed that she cut down on her meals, and divided them into smaller portions. The one weight loss mantra that actually worked for her. Also, she mentioned about one special weight-loss drink that she consumes every morning. Curious to know what that special drink is? We will tell you!

It is a concoction of three great ingredients, which are great for weight loss. Check the recipe HERE:

Ingredients

Lukewarm water Apple cider vinegar with mother Organic turmeric powder

How To Make It?

Take a glass, and add the required quantity of lukewarm water. Add 1 2 teaspoons (5 10 mL) of Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) - with the mother. Take a pinch of organic turmeric powder and add it to the drink Now mix everything well. Voila! your weight loss drink is ready.

Shehnaaz also said that she often drinks turmeric tea in the morning to keep a check on her weight. But is it okay for everyone to drink this concoction every morning? Check what experts have to say.

Turmeric For Weight Loss

Turmeric comes packed with antioxidants, which help in fast weight loss. It contains curcumin, which has the properties of being anti-inflammatory in nature. Turmeric also helps in treating digestive issues and increases the body's metabolism rate. In Ayurveda, turmeric is also seen as a great herb for treating several other health conditions.

How much turmeric should one consume on a daily basis? Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, the doctor said that one can add between 500-2000 milligrams of turmeric to their daily routine.

Apple Cider Vinegar For Weight Loss

Apple cider vinegar, also known as ACV is a great drink for weight loss. ACV comes packed with antioxidants and antimicrobial properties, both of which help in weight loss. ACV is also rich in probiotics, making it a gut-friendly option to add to your diet. However, it is important that a person only consumes this drink after knowing the dosage. Too much ACV has hurt the digestive system and can lead to wrong outcomes.

(Disclaimer: The above-mentioned ingredients and weight loss drink are not a magical concoction that can instantly reduce your weight. Both turmeric tea and apple cider vinegar for weight loss can only work if you eat a balanced diet and exercise. Also, make sure to consult a doctor or dietician before making any changes to your diet and daily routine. )