Shane Warne Was On A Liquid Diet Before Death; What Is It And The Risks Involved

Legendary cricketer Shane Warne recently died an untimely death due to a heart attack. It was recently revealed that the 52-year-old was on a 14-day liquid diet.

The tragic death of an Australian cricket legend, Shane Warne cast a pall over the entire cricketing community and fans. Thousands of his supporters are still in shock, unsure what caused his alleged heart attack. Warne, a great cricketer, led a very busy life and was only 52 years old when he died of heart arrest while on vacation in Thailand. While an autopsy report confirmed that he died of natural causes, there are speculations that his extreme diet might have something to do with.

After Warne's death, his manager James Erskine told the media that the cricketer was on an extreme 14-day liquid diet, which he described as 'extreme & ridiculous'. However, there's no proof it had anything to do with his abrupt death.

Shane Warne's Extreme 14-Day Liquid Diet

Shane Warne, who has struggled with his weight throughout his life and has previously followed extreme diets, posted on social media on February 28th that he was 10 days into "operation shred" on his Instagram account, revealing in his final post before his death that he was determined to get back into shape. He tweeted an old photo days before he died, stating, "The goal by July is to go back to this shape from a few years ago."

This wasn't the first time that the legendary cricketer followed an extreme diet. According to reports, he had always struggled with his weight and often switched to extreme diets to keep his weight in check. In 2003, the cricketer was also banned from playing for a year after testing positive for banned diuretic medications after taking a slimming tablet.

What Is Liquid Diet All About?

A liquid diet, as the name implies, entails getting all, or at least the majority, of your calories from beverages. There are various types.

A doctor may recommend a clear liquid diet for a brief period of time. Before a medical operation or if you're suffering digestive problems, you'll typically be asked to follow one. You won't get enough calories or nutrients on one of these diets, so you shouldn't undertake them for long periods of time or without medical supervision.

For weight loss, people choose alternative sorts of liquid diets. Fruit or vegetable juices, or smoothies, are usually the only options. These drinks can be used to replace all or part of your meals. This diet requires you to skip all solid foods and just drink liquids, such as juices and herbal teas. In other words, this diet is designed to help you lose weight quickly by restricting your calorie intake. They range from low-calorie shakes and soups to trendy fruit and vegetable juice beverages that promise to detox and cleanse the body. However, it is not the healthiest of diets.

Know The Risks Involved?

Liquid diets are usually low in calories and can help you lose weight. Some people drink nutritionally balanced meal replacement shakes, while others exclusively drink low-nutrient juices or liquids. Liquid meal replacements can help you lose weight, but they're usually just one aspect of a larger plan that includes solid food. Plus, it should not be followed without medical supervision.

Studies have shown that liquid-based diets should be followed for a short period of time. Following it for a longer period of time can have detrimental effects on your health. Since it is a low-calorie diet, it can harm body metabolism since everything slows down for the body to manage when there aren't enough calories. Following it for too long can have extremely negative effects on your health.

Karen Inge, a leading dietician who has worked with Australia's most elite athletes, told 9Now News that while these juice diets appear to have no negative effects for short periods of time, she believes that in the long run, such extreme dieting could cause malnutrition and, more importantly, dehydration.

Aside from these negative consequences, fruit juices, which contain a lot of natural acids, can wear away tooth enamel, and a lack of calories can cause breath to smell strange.