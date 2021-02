It is not necessary to eat these seeds raw; you can grind and store them in an airtight container and keep it in the refrigerator to maintain the freshness.

PCOD OR PCOS is a huge term that is being heard frequently nowadays in conversations and otherwise. Yes. Polycystic Ovary Disease or Syndrome is a hormonal disorder that has being increasingly diagnosed in women who may be in their best reproductive years as well as in women who are of mature adult age. PCOD is a disease in which women produce higher-than-normal male hormones, which causes some physical changes in them. Usual symptoms of this condition are irregular menstrual cycle, excessive hair growth, acne, obesity and the inability to conceive. This condition can be managed with medications and diet also plays a huge role. As per studies, food is one of the best therapies to manage hormone-related issues. One of these remedies is seed rotation or seed cycling.

WHAT IS SEED ROTATION AND HOW DOES IT HELP IN PCOD?

Seed rotation is basically a kind of diet supplementation with four different types of seeds including. This includes pumpkin, flax, sesame and sunflower seeds. According to Namit Tyagi, Nutritionist and Head of R&D, Neuherbs, “These seeds balance the hormones by regulating estrogen in the first phase of menstrual cycle and progesterone in the second phase of menstrual cycle. These seeds should be eaten every day, raw or grounded, or it can also be added to your choice of food. However, grinding them makes it easier for your body to absorb or extract more nutrients from them.”

HOW DO THESE SEEDS WORK TO NORMALISE HORMONAL FUNCTION?

These seeds are a potent source of numerous essential nutrients including fiber, magnesium, copper, thiamine, antioxidants, manganese, potassium, Vitamin E and essential fatty acids like omega-3 (ALA). “All these nutrients are vital for a healthy reproductive functioning and total well-being,” says Tyagi. Let us take a look at the benefits of each seed.

Flaxseeds

Also, flaxseeds are a good source of phytoestrogens that help balance the levels of the estrogen hormone, which is crucial for a healthy menstruation cycle.

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds contain lignans and are a rich source of zinc. It can help you deal with menstruation cramps.

Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds are a rich source of Vitamin E and healthy fats, which help maintain normal lipid profile. Its antioxidant properties help enhance fertility or reproductive health.

Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are high in zinc. This boosts the production of progesterone in your body. It also contains lignans that can help block the excess estrogen while progesterone rises.

HOW SHOULD SEED ROTATION BE DONE?

If you have decided to give seed rotation a try, you have to follow it in two phases, says Tyagi. He tells you exactly how to follow this rotation.

The first phase of seed rotation

In the first phase, you need to take 1 tablespoon of pumpkin and flax seeds each, raw or freshly ground, from day one of your menstruation until the day of ovulation. This means approximately the first 14 days of your menstruation cycle. This is your follicular phase where more of estrogen is required to strengthen endometrium.

The second phase of seed rotation

In the second phase, you need to take 1 tablespoon of sesame and sunflower seeds each, raw or freshly grounded, from the day of ovulation to the first day of your menstruation. This is the second half of the cycle, which is approximately 15-30 days. This is the luteal phase in which the hormones thicken the uterus lining.

A TIP FOR YOU

It is not necessary to eat these seeds raw; you can grind and store them in an airtight container and keep it in the refrigerator to maintain the freshness. You can sprinkle them in your favorite salads, pasta smoothies and shakes. But, just remember to switch the seeds on the day of menstruation and the day of ovulation.