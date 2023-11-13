Seed Power: Pumpkin, Chia, Nigella And Other Seeds You Must Include In Your Diet

Consume these seven seeds every day for a healthy body. (Photo: Freepik)

"Embrace the seed revolution for an easy and tasty wellness upgrade," said nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor.

Healthy eating involves packing in nutritious meals, which includes nuts and seeds, too. According to nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor, seeds are "miniature powerhouses" with each variety delivering a "unique burst of health benefits". Experts always suggest you start your day by consuming certain seeds, and also include them in your other meals. But, which ones to eat? Where to start and how to know which one is beneficial for you? To answer these questions, Kapoor took to Instagram and listed the top seven seeds that you must absolutely eat, explaining in detail what makes them nutritious. Read on.

1. Sunflower seeds: Imbued with vitamin E and protein, they nurture your skin and also help you get luscious hair.

2. Pumpkin seeds: Not only are they delicious, these seeds also have fertility-boosting properties, and are zinc powerhouses that fortify your immune system and promote vitality.

3. Chia seeds:Chia seeds are tasty and they embody omega-3 richness, supporting heart health and providing sustained energy for your active lifestyle.

4. Black sesame seeds: They help with graceful aging. Rich in melanin-boosting properties, they contribute to lustrous hair and may even reverse the strands of grey, said the expert.

5. Flax seeds: Calling them "masters of hormonal harmony", the nutritionist said flaxseeds offer lignans that not only balance your internal ecosystem, but also contribute to vibrant skin health.

6. Hemp seeds: Embrace anti-aging naturally with these seeds, which are packed with gamma-linolenic acid. Hemp seeds nourish your skin, promoting elasticity and resilience.

7. Nigella seeds: Since they are rich in antioxidants, they elevate kidney health. Nigella seeds fortify your body's natural defense.

How to incorporate them into your diet

"Sprinkle chia seeds on yogurt or blend into smoothies. Toss pumpkin seeds into salads for crunch. Add hemp seeds to oatmeal, and flaxseeds to dishes for a nutty kick. Elevate baking with black sesame seeds. Enhance soups with nigella seeds. Seeds, as toppings or mix-ins, effortlessly amplify your meals, bringing a nutritional punch to your plate. Embrace the seed revolution for an easy and tasty wellness upgrade," the expert concluded.