In the world of toxicity, people are turning towards natural alternatives. Once such an organic supplement that has taken a soft place in the competitive demand is the Sea Buckthorn superfruit. This is a natural, nutrient-rich, and healthy berry widely grown in the Himalayan terrain globally, Indian Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh region. Sea Buckthorn berries can be consumed in raw form, as pulp, supplements, and more, and are scientifically proven to cure and control many diseases.
Let's explore this article further to know why Sea Buckthorn is called a superfruit and how this nutrition-rich berry is taking the wellness world by storm.
Sea Buckthorn berries, when prepared as pulp, have the goodness of many essential nutrients and bioactive compounds, making them a wellness product in every household. Let's see below the nutrient profile of Sea Buckthorn berries-
The berries of Sea Buckthorn are enriched with vitamin C, A (as carotenoids), and E, plus B vitamins. In this, vitamin C is the global powerhouse (meaning approximately 998 mg/100g, to 3,900 mg/100g), far higher than oranges (approximately 35 to 56 mg/100g) or kiwi.
Sea Buckthorn berries/pulp contain a rare omega-7 (palmitoleic) fatty acid in plant form, plus omega-9 (oleic). This has been used in treating various skin conditions like acne, eczema, or rashes due to its anti-inflammatory properties. It has been boosting skin health and improving collagen production to provide bright and clear skin.
The presence of antioxidants with vitamins C and E, flavonoids, and phenolic acids in Sea Buckthorn berries has been seen in providing super health benefits. On regular consumption, it provides superior health benefits like boosting heart health, decreasing oxidative stress, and boosting skin regeneration.
Minerals (potassium, manganese, and copper) present in Sea Buckthorn berries have been seen to support overall well-being. This has resulted in improving bone health, energy production, support nerve and transmission function, and more. You can buy Sea Buckthorn superfruit from a reputable online store like WellWith, known as the original Sea Buckthorn company, to enjoy its potential health advantages.
"Sea buckthorn is rich in a unique mix of omega fatty acids (3, 6, 7, and 9), vitamin C, carotenoids, and polyphenols, which are known to support skin health, immunity, and overall cellular balance. When processed into juice or oil using transparent sourcing, strict quality standards, and gentle CO extraction. These powerful scientifically backed methods is practiced by wellwith - which ensures that the fruit's natural nutrients are preserved closer to their original form," says Mr Udit Chawla.
The potential of Himalayan and Ladakh-sourced superfruits is not so unknown. This natural element is proven to provide superior health benefits along with its rich nutritional profiles, medicinal properties, and sustainable cultivation practices. Whether you are a health enthusiast or simply looking to upgrade your diet, these Himalayan superfruits are definitely worth exploring. Always make sure to buy this product from a trusted and well-certified brand. Fake products can change the benefits that the fruit can actually give you.
