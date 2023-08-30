Science Behind Cravings: Why We Crave Certain Foods And What Triggers Our Cravings?

Craving is closely linked to the brain reward system specifically the release of neurotransmitters called dopamine.

Hormonal changes significantly influence our food cravings. Fluctuating levels of hormones like insulin and ghrelin can influence our desire for sugary and high-calorie foods.

How often have you heard someone say that they crave for some food items and they want it badly? Quite often right! Yes because it is common to have special food desires or requirements.

But what exactly is the science behind food cravings? Food cravings are intense desires for specific foods that often feel irresistible and unavoidable. So, you can have a simple desire for something sweet to strong urge for some comfort foods. Let's study the science behind food cravings by delving into the mechanisms that drive these desires.

What are the biological factors involved?

Brain Reward System

So, you all must have heard of how brain reward system works. Craving is closely linked to the brain reward system specifically the release of neurotransmitters called dopamine. These are basically your happy hormones that produces pleasant sensations. There are three regions of the brain insula, the hippocampus and caudate that are activated when we crave for something. Certain food items like those high in sugar, fat, and salt, trigger a surge of dopamine, creating feelings of pleasure and satisfaction. Over time, the brain associates these feelings with the specific foods, leading to cravings. How does that happen?

It is said that when we eat our favorite food items, the neurons in the reward system of our brain become very active evoking very intense feelings of happiness that we think of seeking repeatedly.

Hormonal Changes Also Have A Role To Play Here!

Hormonal changes significantly influence our food cravings. Fluctuating levels of hormones like insulin and ghrelin can influence our desire for sugary and high-calorie foods. This is one of the other reasons why women often experience cravings during their menstrual cycle due to hormonal changes.

What Are The Psychological Factors Involved In Food Cravings?

It can be emotional triggers!

Many times you decide eating a happy meal to feel relaxed and also for getting a relief from stress. Cravings can be triggered by emotions, such as stress, anxiety, boredom, or sadness. Many people turn to comfort foods as a way to cope with their feelings and find temporary relief. Sometimes the person gets irritated or frustrated just because they are famished and when they eat their meal all of it is gone. Hence, the emotional triggers are satiated by eating the food you crave for.

Conditioning And Memory Can Also Impact Cravings!

We do connection food with memories, like your favourite college shop where you used to eat dosa with your friends or the maggi point. So most likely people think of those past memories and associate it with cravings. This memory-based conditioning can lead to cravings when similar situations arise.

Other Factors Involved!

So there can be other factors too besides your brain and psychology. Food cravings can also be influenced by the environmental factors like food advertising and socio-cultural influences.

Food Advertising

We live amidst the chaotic world of advertisements and food advertisements do everything to enchant someone's cravings. Exposure to food advertisements, especially that showcases indulgent or high-calorie foods, can stimulate cravings. Images of delicious foods can activate the brain's reward centers, leading to an increased desire for those foods.

Socio Cultural influences

Societal norms, cultural traditions, and social settings can influence cravings. For instance, being in the company of friends who are indulging in certain foods can trigger a desire to join in.

It is not bad to have food cravings but managing these cravings is essential because an uncontrolled eating can lead to many health problems too. SO, stay aware and understand your triggers behind the cravings to make a more conscious food choices.

