Sattu Sherbet, Ragi Ambil, Variyali Sherbet: Healthy Drinks To Consume This Summer

Three nutritious and refreshing summer drinks you will definitely fall in love with

Choose natural and healthy coolants to replenish your body and beat the heat this summer. Luke Coutinho shares recipes for three nutritious and refreshing summer drinks.

Come summer and hydration becomes the vital source of existence. Replenish your body and beat the heat with natural and healthy coolants rather than packaged synthetic drinks. Luke Coutinho, Co-founder of You Care Lifestyle, suggests a few nutritious and delicious recipes for the season.

Sattu Sherbet

Sattu is as desi and as natural as it gets. The hero drink keeps the body cool even during the sunniest day. It's not only refreshing but also filling. Here' how to make the refreshing sattu sharbat:

Ingredients

2 tbsp sattu

1 tbsp roasted rolled oats powder

250 ml almond milk unsweetened and preferably homemade

2 tsp raw honey or organic jaggery powder

tbsp pre-soaked chia seeds

2 tsp raw cacao

Method

Take a high-speed blender and add the ingredients.

Garnish with soaked chia seeds.

Ragi Ambil

Ragi is a natural relaxant and coolant for your body. It stabilizes your body and relaxes anxiety. It keeps you cool even on a scorching summer day. Here is a delicious recipe that combines ragi with the evergreen buttermilk.

Ingredients:

cup nachani flour (ragi/finger millet flour)

1tsp jeera/cumin powder

Buttermilk as required

Salt/rock salt to taste

Method:

Add cup water to Nachani Flour and make a smooth paste. Heat about ltr water in a pan. Add to the water. Add Salt. When water starts boiling, add Nachani paste to the pan and cook on low flame stirring continuously so that no lumps are formed. Cook the flour for 7-8 minutes. Switch off the flame. Allow the mixture to cool. Upon cooling keep it in refrigerator for chilling. For serving, add Nachani mixture and buttermilk in a glass, mix it and garnish with fresh coriander or roasted cumin powder. Serve chilled.

Variyali Sherbet (Fennel Cooler)

Fennel seeds, popularly known as Saunf is a natural detoxifier that helps in cleansing the toxins from the body. It is also known to soothe the nerves and uplift mood. Here is a recipe of fennel sherbet to help you through the sweltering heat

Ingredients:

5 tablespoons variyali/fennel seeds, roasted and finely ground

Jaggery or honey 2 tsp

lemon juice (optional)

a pinch of salt

Method:

In 4 glasses of water, add the fennel seeds powder, salt and jaggery powder. Soak this mixture for about 5-6 hours, preferably overnight. Keep the bowl in the refrigerator. After the mixture has soaked well, strain the mixture well. Adjust to preferred taste by adding a glass of water, and including juice of one or more lemon if you do not like it very sweet. Serve chilled.