Same meals, better results? Study links consistent diets to weight loss

Eating same meals every day can be effective for weight lose becuase it could possibly simplify the food options and make a routine which will help people find it easier to control their weight and stay healthy.

Among all the ever-changing diets and the complex meal plans a simple solution as eating the same diet every day is beginning to get noticed. New findings published in the journal Health Psychology suggest that sticking to a consistent meal routine may actually support weight gain and healthier eating habits.

Eating the same meal may seem like an uninteresting concept initially but scientists state that repetition could decrease the fatigue of decision-making and assist individuals in maintaining their eating routines. With pre-determined meals people are less likely to grab the high-calorie and unhealthy foods out of convenience or impulse. Studies indicate that a consistent eating plan may help regulate the amount of food and calorie consumption which are important in weight control.

Why simplicity works

Planning meals is one of the biggest problems while trying to eat a healthy diet. The hectic schedules tend to influence the last-minute food decisions which are in most cases not healthy. Eating similar meals every day eliminates the burden of planning and you are less likely to overeat. It is also a method that may assist in making people more aware of how their body react to certain foods. The Mayo Clinic explains that maintaining regularity in the eating habits can be useful in long-term management of weight particularly when it is accompanied by balanced nutrition and exercise.

Dr. Manisha Arora, Director, Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi explains, "One of the benefits of eating the same or similar meals each day makes it unnecessary to constantly count calories. When your meals are the same every day it is easier to track the food you eat thereby making it easier to keep control over what you eat.

He continued, "In addition when you eat the same meal repeatedly you have a better idea of how much food you should be eating. For example if you eat a bowl of rice every day you will know what portion of rice you should eat. If you alternate eating a bowl of rice and eating a flatbread it is more difficult to have an accurate idea of how much you should eat compared to the amount of each food."

Advantages of sharing the same meals

Researchers claim that there are several possible benefits of having repetitive meals including:

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Control portions: Easier to watch the amount of food you eat when you know what you are eating

Less desire: Less variety means fewer temptations

Improved discipline: A routine schedule can be used to develop healthy habits.

Time and cost efficiency: Preparing meals will be easier and can be cheaper most of the time.

But is it healthy to have the same food every day?

Although consistency may be a good idea experts caution that you should not over-restrict your diet. Consumption of the same foods without breaking it down may result in nutrient deficiencies in the long run. It is important to balance everything out such as repeating the meals that are nutritionally complete such as proteins, healthy fats, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) a healthy diet should be diverse to make sure the body receives all the necessary nutrients demanded to maintain a healthy body.

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