Salt VS Sugar: Both these ingredients have long been under scrutiny. Find out which one is worse for your health and why you should avoid it.

Salt Vs Sugar: “You should eat everything in moderation” has become the latest catchphrase for fitness enthusiasts. But most people can’t help but indulge in a sugary treat once in a while. You have always been told to avoid eating too much sugar or salt as they can damage the proper functioning of your body. While both ingredients play an important role in the body, too much of which one is more harmful to you? Also Read - Higher salt intake can cause gastrointestinal bloating

How Does Salt Affect Your Body?

Salt often referred to as sodium acts as an essential electrolyte in the body and is used to regulate fluids. Moderate consumption of salt helps the body to function properly, while an excessive amount may lead to health issues. According to dietary guidelines, a person should not consume more than one teaspoon or 6 grams of salt in a day. However, most people consume around twice more than the recommended level of sodium, as per the World Health Organization.

WHO recommends eating less than 6 grams of salt to keep diseases like heart attack and stroke at bay by reducing blood pressure. While studies have linked low sodium intake with improved blood pressure numbers, but there is limited evidence suggesting a reduced risk of heart diseases. Some studies have shown that excess sodium in the system can also lead to kidney problems.

Hence, we can say that when consumed in moderation, salt does not have a negative impact on your health. However, when consumed in excess, it can have detrimental effects on your body.

What About Sugar?

Sugar has gotten a great deal of backlash for several years. But mind you, sugar is, in fact, essential for your body to function properly. So, the natural-occurring sugars that we find in fruits, milk and other sources are beneficial for the body. But the sugar added in packaged goods can wreak havoc.

We are talking about the sugar found in beverages and snacks. They don’t offer any nutritional benefits to your body. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise when we say that overconsuming these products can lead to health problems, including weight gain, type-2 diabetes, heart diseases, kidney problems and more.

The body releases insulin to use sugar as energy to thrive. But when we consume too much sugar, it leads to insulin resistance. This forces your body to create more insulin, which in turn, stores more fat. Gradually, insulin resistance, along with weight gain, may result in type-2 diabetes.

Although sugar is important for the body, it isn’t good for you if consumed in the form of added sugar. An excess of added sugar in the system can lead to weight gain, blood sugar problems and an increased risk of heart disease. For these reasons, you should limit your sugar intake.

Sugar Vs Salt

To conclude, neither of the two ingredients are bad for your health, given they are taken in moderation. But if compared, sugar is more harmful to your health if consumed in excess. Experts recommend consuming both sugar and salt, in moderation to avoid complications. The key here is to track your intake and control your eating habits. For a better understanding, it is best to consult a dietician or nutritionist.