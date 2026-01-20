Salt And Chilli Chai From Tripura Goes Viral: Is This Spicy Tea Blend Actually Good For Your Health?

Tripura's salt and chilli chai has gone viral online, sparking curiosity and debate. Here's everything about its health benefits, risks, and how it compares to other unique tea blends.

India has never disappointed as far as tea is concerned. Every area is different, starting with masala chai or butter tea. The most recent post to trend online is salt and chilli chai, a hot and spicy version of chai latte that has been trending on social media. Some find its peculiar taste intriguing, and some are posing a crucial question that is whether is this viral chai healthy? Here's everything about this viral tea that everyone has been talking about, and whether you need it or not.

What Is Tripuri Salt And Chilli Chai? Benefits And Risks Explained

Tripura does not contain sugar as the conventional sweet, but with salt and chilli chai instead. It is made using brewed tea leaves, salt, green or red chillies and at times local spices. The outcome is an added warming and energising spicy savoury beverage that the locals say is beneficial, particularly in the colder seasons. This chai is becoming viral because of its sharp contrast to a traditional tea, as many health-conscious people are interested in knowing its advantages and disadvantages.

May Boost Metabolism

The chillies are known to contain capsaicin, which is a compound known to raise metabolism and enhance fat oxidation slightly. This is capable of assisting the body in achieving a higher efficiency of burning calories when taken in moderation.

Helps With Digestion

Small amounts of salt help in digestion as it helps in stimulating digestive juices. When mixed with warm tea, this combination can be used to treat postprandial bloating and heaviness.

Possibly Facilitates Blood Circulation

The spicy ingredients have been known to enhance healthy circulation and also have a natural warming effect and therefore this chai is especially desirable during colder weather.

Salt And Chilli Chai Risks Involved

Although the drink has advantages, it might not be suitable to all people.

High salt intake will increase blood pressure and chillies will cause acidity, heartburn or stomach upsets in individuals who have a sensitive stomach.

This chai should be taken sparingly by people with hypertension, ulcers or acid reflux or not at all.

Five Distinctive Tea Blends Plus Health Benefits

It has five other distinctive tea blends and their health benefits

You may like to read

Butter Tea Ladakh

This tea leaf drink is made with yak butter and salt, and is rich in calories, due to which it is a sustained energy drink that also helps in extreme cold conditions.

Kahwa

Kahwa is a delicious green tea flavoured with saffron, cinnamon, and almonds that contain a lot of antioxidants and help in the digestive and immune system.

Blue Tea Butterfly Pea Flower

Blue tea, which is caffeine-free, is rich in antioxidants and known to have a vibrant colour. It helps keep the skin, brain, and eyes healthy.

Turmeric Tea

Turmeric tea is packed with curcum in, which is an anti-inflammatory and pro-joint, pro-immune and pro-gut-health.

Lemongrass Tea

Lemongrass tea is refreshing and soothing to drink, helps in relieving stress, boosting digestion and even helps in detoxification.

Viral Salt And Chilli Chai: When Should You Give It A Try?

Unless you already have an underlying digestive or blood pressure problem, salt and chilli chai can be an infrequent, warming beverage.

It should be taken in small amounts and not as an alternative to normal tea taken on a daily basis.

Tripura viral salt and chilli Chai is the testament of the fact that tea does not necessarily need to be sweet to be comforting.

Although it does have certain benefits in terms of digestion and metabolism, extreme consumption is more harmful than beneficial. Similar to any special tea mix, it is all about balance, taste and also pays attention to your body. Not everything that goes viral is always the most desirable health trend, but the one that fits you well.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider with any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.