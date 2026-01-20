Salt And Chilli Chai From Tripura Goes Viral: Is This Spicy Tea Blend Actually Good For Your Health?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
India has never disappointed as far as tea is concerned. Every area is different, starting with masala chai or butter tea. The most recent post to trend online is salt and chilli chai, a hot and spicy version of chai latte that has been trending on social media. Some find its peculiar taste intriguing, and some are posing a crucial question that is whether is this viral chai healthy? Here's everything about this viral tea that everyone has been talking about, and whether you need it or not.
Tripura does not contain sugar as the conventional sweet, but with salt and chilli chai instead. It is made using brewed tea leaves, salt, green or red chillies and at times local spices. The outcome is an added warming and energising spicy savoury beverage that the locals say is beneficial, particularly in the colder seasons. This chai is becoming viral because of its sharp contrast to a traditional tea, as many health-conscious people are interested in knowing its advantages and disadvantages.
The chillies are known to contain capsaicin, which is a compound known to raise metabolism and enhance fat oxidation slightly. This is capable of assisting the body in achieving a higher efficiency of burning calories when taken in moderation.
Small amounts of salt help in digestion as it helps in stimulating digestive juices. When mixed with warm tea, this combination can be used to treat postprandial bloating and heaviness.
The spicy ingredients have been known to enhance healthy circulation and also have a natural warming effect and therefore this chai is especially desirable during colder weather.
It has five other distinctive tea blends and their health benefits
This tea leaf drink is made with yak butter and salt, and is rich in calories, due to which it is a sustained energy drink that also helps in extreme cold conditions.
Kahwa is a delicious green tea flavoured with saffron, cinnamon, and almonds that contain a lot of antioxidants and help in the digestive and immune system.
Blue tea, which is caffeine-free, is rich in antioxidants and known to have a vibrant colour. It helps keep the skin, brain, and eyes healthy.
Turmeric tea is packed with curcum in, which is an anti-inflammatory and pro-joint, pro-immune and pro-gut-health.
Lemongrass tea is refreshing and soothing to drink, helps in relieving stress, boosting digestion and even helps in detoxification.
Although it does have certain benefits in terms of digestion and metabolism, extreme consumption is more harmful than beneficial. Similar to any special tea mix, it is all about balance, taste and also pays attention to your body. Not everything that goes viral is always the most desirable health trend, but the one that fits you well.
Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider with any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
