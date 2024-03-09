Salad On Empty Stomach: What Happens To Your Body When You Eat One Bowl Every Morning?

Yes, salads are incredibly healthy and can help you lose weight. But, it is also known for its many other benefits for your overall body. Read on till the end to find out

Salad is considered as one of the most healthiest meals that you can have. But, can eating one plate daily guarantee weight loss? Well, the answer is yes and no. While salads are enriched with a lot of nutrition and may ensure weight loss to some extent, it will never ensure massive weight loss. You cannot go from 7o kg to 60 kg by only eating salad. No food can induce massive weight loss all by itself and it is important for you to break away from that misconception. Weight loss requires a lot of dedication to many aspects of your health. A low-calorie diet combined with lots of exercise, a good routine, adequate sleep and herbal drinks will help you lose weight. The only reason dieticians recommend eating salad for weight loss is because it is the best, mineral-rich, fibre-rich, vitamin-rich and low-calorie substitute of any other types of meals. Moreover, you can customize your salad as per your goal weight.

5 Benefits Of Eating Salad First Thing In The Morning

Yes, salads are incredibly healthy and can help you lose weight. But, it is also known for its many other benefits for your overall body. Read on till the end to find out:

Salad For Weight Loss

You can eat salad if you want to lose weight, gain weight or for maintaining your weight. The trick is to include all the right foods and vegetables to attain your goal weight, For weight loss, it is recommended that you include less calories, more leafy greens for fibre, some proteins like egg whites, some healthy fats like avocados and chicken or fish as per your taste. Eating this nutritious plate in the morning will help keep you satiated for a long time and help you lose weight gradually. However, make sure the leafy green vegetables are properly boiled because for some people raw vegetables can cause gastrointestinal problems. So, if you are eating salads for breakfast, simply boil the vegetables.

Salads For Fibre

The main ingredients of salad are leafy green vegetables, legumes, fruits, whole grains, nuts, seeds and beans. All of these foods are loaded with fibre and are also very low in calories. Fibre is essential to boost metabolism, gut health, digestive and colon health, prevent diabetes and protect your heart. Eating fibre early in the morning is the best way to keep yourself satiated.

Salad For Vitamins And Minerals

When you eat other types of meals, you do not always eat foods that are rich in all vitamins and minerals. But you can do that with a bowl of salad. Indian vegetables and curries are healthy but they are mostly made out of one vegetable only. But, salads are a combination of fibre, protein, minerals, vitamins from many different sources all added in one single bowl. If you are deficient in any nutrient, salad is the best recommendation. Vitamins and minerals will help boost your immunity, prevent heart diseases, cancer, diabetes and deficiencies.

Salads For Gut Health

Salads are made by combining many different fruits and vegetables which are loaded with antioxidants. It contains polyphenols which are known to boost your gut health. According to a study published in the Journal Nutrients, polyphenols can boost good bacteria in the gut and improve the health of the gut microbiome.

You may like to read

Salads For Body Detox

As mentioned in the previous point, salads are loaded with antioxidants from different fruits and vegetables. These antioxidants really work on keeping toxins at bay. Not only do they help flush out toxins but also help protect liver health so that it can continue its detoxifying process as well.