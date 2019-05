Renowned actor Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in the film ‘Baazaar’, is now gearing up for his next movie, ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’. For his new role in this movie, the 48-year-old actor has to lose all the extra kilos and muscles that he gained for a heftier look in another role for his yet-to-release film ‘Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior’. To speed up his weight-loss goal, Khan will go on a no carb, no sugar diet for the coming 5 to 6 weeks. He will start shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman around the middle of June. Khan has will be taking to this extreme diet for quick weight-loss as he has very little time left before the shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman starts.

Khan’s new diet will include oatmeal prepped with skimmed milk and fruits for breakfast while his lunch menu will have only a bowl of seasonal salad. For dinner, he will stick to a light fillet steak. While this portion-controlled light meal plan may come with amazing weight-loss benefits, experts in the field of nutrition suggest that cutting out carbohydrate from your diet for a long period of time isn’t a healthy option. These extreme diets can be followed for short term only for quick results. However, eliminating sugar from your diet could be a good option as it will help you reap quite a few health benefits.

Sugar-free diet: What to eat and what not to

Cutting sugar out of your diet can be both tricky and difficult. However, eliminating it can reduce your risk of diseases that are linked with high sugar consumption. These conditions include diabetes, cardiac ailments, obesity, high BP and cholesterol, chronic inflammation, oral cavities and dental plaque among others. While on a sugar-free diet, table sugar and artificial sweeteners are complete no-no. The other sugar-coated culprits that you must avoid include candies, chocolates, pastries, energy bars, cakes, cookies and artificially sweetened beverages (fruit juices). Also, stay away from cane sugar, maple syrup, honey, high-fructose corn syrup (watch out for foods made with these), dried fruits, and hidden sugar from condiments (sauces and ketchups) and processed foods like marinades and salad dressings. Foods that can lead to a sudden increase in your blood sugar levels should also be skipped when you are on a no-sugar diet. These include refined flour, sweet potatoes, white rice, etc. The foods that you can rely on when on a sugar detox diet are meats, fish, seafoods, nuts and seeds, whole grains, vegetables, eggs and butter. Make sure you eat a lot of fruits. But choose the ones that release sugar in your blood very slowly. These include apples, apricots, kiwi, oranges, peaches, plums and pears among others.

BENEFITS OF NO-SUGAR DIET

As already mentioned, lowering your sugar intake can yield a lot of health benefits. Here, we have summed up the ways this smart food strategy can help you live a healthier life.

Improves your heart health

According to the new study published in journal JAMA Internal Medicine, consuming too much added sugar found in foods like sugar-sweetened drinks, desserts, and candy can increase your risk of death from cardiovascular diseases like coronary artery disease, heart failure, and strokes. These foods can work by increasing inflammation in your body. Going on a sugar-free diet can reduce your risk of these conditions. According to doctors, poor glucose control can lead to increased heart rate as well. Cutting back on sugar can improve your resting heart rate.

Lowers your blood pressure levels

High sugar consumption is not directly linked to high blood pressure. But it can cause obesity which is strongly associated with hypertension. Also, increased sugar intake can trigger insulin-related insulin resistance, a condition which leads to excessive loss of magnesium from the body. Low magnesium levels doesn’t let blood vessels to relax. They constrict and this raises your blood pressure levels.

Reduces your cholesterol levels

Increased sugar levels cause inflammation in the arterial walls of your body. This causes micro-scarring. During this process, bad cholesterol (LDL) molecules attach themselves to the scarred areas and begin to build up. Also, a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that high consumption of added sugar tripled the risk of having low HDL (good cholesterol)

Improves cognitive health

Though your brain uses more energy (glucose) than any other organ, over consumption of sugar can lead to impairment in your cognitive skills. Your brain goes through certain changes when you stop eating sugar. You can expect improved mental clarity and a sharp thinking ability after cutting back on your sugar intake.

Helps you fight obesity

Obesity is global problem. A person whose body mass index (BMI) is 30 or higher is considered obese. BMI is calculated by dividing your weight in kilograms by height in meters squared. One of the contributing factors behind obesity is the over consumption of sugar among others. When you consume sugar, your body uses it as the source of energy. However, when you go overboard on it, it is stored in the body as fat. This is because your body doesn’t need that much sugar. This can gradually lead to obesity.

Reduces your risk of type 2 diabetes

Loading up on sugar increases your risk of obesity which is closely linked to type 2 diabetes. That’s how, cutting back on sugar can protect you from diabetes, reducing your chance of developing this condition.

Brings down the risk of dental cavities

When the harmful bacteria in your mouth are exposed to sugar, they produce acids which lead to the erosion of enamel from your teeth. If your enamel, the protective outer covering of your pearly whites, is weakened or destroyed by repeated acid attacks cavities are formed. That is why eliminating sugar from your diet will prevent dental cavities