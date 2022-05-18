Sabja Seeds For Summer: 7 Reasons Why You Should Include This Amazing Powerhouse In Your Diet

Sabja seeds are an amazing powerhouse of nutrients that you must include in your diet. Here are all the reasons why you should!

Summers are here, and we are all looking for foods that can soothe your stomach and relax your body! The combination of excessive heat and humidity does not go well with human body. It could lead to dehydration and nutritional deficiencies. While there are a plethora of foods that you can add to your diet to calm your system, today we are focusing on the goodness of one called 'Basil Seeeds' or popularly known as 'Sabja Seeds.' We talked to Dietician Garima Goyal to understand how sabja seeds is the perfect summer food you need this summer. Let's find out!

7 Reasons To Add Sabja Seeds To Your Diet This Summer

Here are Dietitian Garima Goyal's top reasons why one should eat sabja seeds regularly!

Fight dehydration

Sabja seeds can absorb 4 times the amount of their dry weight and thus form a jelly-like substance. This hydrogel basically is a storehouse of electrolytes and water, all that you lost during excessive sweating in summers.

TRENDING NOW

Cooling effect on your gut

Accoring to Ayurveda, sabja seeds has post-digestive effect on your gut, which helps soothe it. Due to heat and excessive sun exposure as well as electrolyte imbalances faced during Summers, one often ends up with a disturbed gut. Acidity based problems are often very common during this season. Regular Sabja seeds consumption has shown positive effects as far as this problem is concerned.

Contains antioxidant

Sabja seeds are rich in antioxidants like vitamin E, and chromium which can help improve Insulin Action and manage diabetes well. The Antioxidant activity makes it ideal for healthy skin as well, especially during summers when acne problems, rashes and sunburn are at their peak.

Has weight loss properties

Sabja seeds are packed with dietary fibre, which can act as an appetite suppressant, preventing overeating and excess calorie intake. Alpha-linolenic acid content is associated with accelerated fat burning in the body.

You may like to read

Relieves constipation

Constipation is a very common problem faced during heat strokes. But due to the increased amount of fibre content in Sabja seeds, your bowel movements can improve and hence a natural detox happens.

Benefits The Immune System

Sabja seeds have many anti inflammatory properties, which helps ease the inflammatory processes going on in the body, and hence help with improving the overall immunity of the body.

A quick nutrient fix

Sabja seeds have a high amount of essential vitamins and minerals including calcium, phosphorus and magnesium. They can substitute for nutrient-deficient diets as natural nutritional supplements. They are also very helpful for bone and muscular health.

How To Consume Sabja Seeds?

The answer is very easy! Just take 1-2 teaspoons of Sabja seeds, and soak them overnight in a cup of water. There you go! Your own supply of summer superfood. Use them in your smoothies, in yoghurt, lemonades or make a healthy fruit pudding out of it whenever you feel like having a dessert!

RECOMMENDED STORIES