Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently took to Instagram to write about the nutritional benefits of the ‘jaam’ or rose apple, the crunchy, juicy fruit that makes an appearance around this time. She says that this humble fruit contains powerful nutrients that gives a boost to overall health. She also reinforces the fact that local and seasonal fruits can offer a host of health benefits.

Ask any nutritionist, dietician or doctor and they will tell you the same thing. Eating seasonal produce acts as a great immunity booster and it also keeps many seasonal ailments at bay. Here, we bring you a list of seasonal fruits that you must definitely add to your daily diet.

Watermelon

This sweet and hydrating fruit is packed with antioxidants. It contains lycopene, which has anti-cancer properties. Watermelon is also a good source of vitamin C and carotenoids. It also has an amazing anti-inflammatory property. Regular intake of this fruit can improve skin health and make you look beautiful. Moreover, it is good for your heart and offer protection from macular degeneration.

Grapes

This juicy fruit contains potent antioxidants that can bring down your risk of chronic illnesses heart disease, hypertension, diabetes and ever some cancers. It improves eye health and boosts cognitive functions. It can also protect you from some bacteria, viruses and yeast infections.

Orange

Seasonal fruits come with a range of health benefits. This is a good source of vitamin C and it can significantly bring down your risk of colon cancer. Regular intake of this fruit will make your immunity strong, give you glowing skin and keep your blood pressure levels in check. It can also lower the levels of bad cholesterol.

Pineapple

This is low in calories and rich in vitamin C and manganese. This fruit contains potent antioxidants that help you fight the damaging effects of free radicals. Grapes can improve your digestive health and bring down your risk of some cancers including skin, bile duct, colon and gastric system cancers. Regular intake can also give you a super strong immunity.