- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
You must have heard a million times that breakfast is a big deal when it comes to healthy eating. Several studies have shown that eating breakfast can help you in more ways than one. Eating breakfast can help improve cognitive function, boost heart health, decrease cardiovascular disease and improve energy efficiency. With that said, one of the best breakfast options you can start your day with is muesli.
Based on raw, rolled oats and other varied breakfast components, muesli (pronounced mews-li) is a high-fibre and high-protein breakfast and brunch choice. It originally consisted of toasted whole oats, nuts, fruit, and wheat flakes as a dry cereal has developed into a breakfast alternative with a variety of options that may be soaked and effectively marinated overnight. Consider grains, nuts, seeds, and fresh or dried fruits.
Explaining the origins of roasted muesli, Mrs Purvi Rohit Pugalia, Co-Founder of the Rooted Co. says, "It is one of the healthy breakfast choices in several households these days. However, did you recognize that it had been fabricated over one hundred years ago? A Swiss doc, Maximilian Bircher-Benner, had created muesli for his patients as a pre-meal. And over the years this became a well-liked breakfast meal throughout Europe."
Further explaining why muesli is a great addition to your diet, she says, "It's a strong mixture of nuts, seeds, dry fruits, and oats and so it becomes a wholesome bowl of essential nutrients with nice health advantages. Muesli is sometimes steeped in milk overnight and eaten the next morning to ease digestion. It also can be consumed directly simply mix it with hot or cold milk or yoghurt." Here are some benefits of muesli listed by Mrs Pugalia:
You can try this recipe by Mrs Purvi Rohit Pugalia
Serving- 2 | Prep Time- 10 mins | Cook Time- 0 mins
It makes for an ideal pre-workout drink. Healthy muesli can take your workouts to the next level.
2g Per Serving
Follow us on