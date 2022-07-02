Roasted Muesli: Try This Easy Yet Healthy Recipe If You Are In A Breakfast Rut

Are you stuck in a breakfast rut? Here is a quick recipe for healthy muesli to rev up the morning meal that you can prepare in just 10 minutes.

You must have heard a million times that breakfast is a big deal when it comes to healthy eating. Several studies have shown that eating breakfast can help you in more ways than one. Eating breakfast can help improve cognitive function, boost heart health, decrease cardiovascular disease and improve energy efficiency. With that said, one of the best breakfast options you can start your day with is muesli.

Based on raw, rolled oats and other varied breakfast components, muesli (pronounced mews-li) is a high-fibre and high-protein breakfast and brunch choice. It originally consisted of toasted whole oats, nuts, fruit, and wheat flakes as a dry cereal has developed into a breakfast alternative with a variety of options that may be soaked and effectively marinated overnight. Consider grains, nuts, seeds, and fresh or dried fruits.

Health Benefits Of Roasted Muesli

Explaining the origins of roasted muesli, Mrs Purvi Rohit Pugalia, Co-Founder of the Rooted Co. says, "It is one of the healthy breakfast choices in several households these days. However, did you recognize that it had been fabricated over one hundred years ago? A Swiss doc, Maximilian Bircher-Benner, had created muesli for his patients as a pre-meal. And over the years this became a well-liked breakfast meal throughout Europe."

Further explaining why muesli is a great addition to your diet, she says, "It's a strong mixture of nuts, seeds, dry fruits, and oats and so it becomes a wholesome bowl of essential nutrients with nice health advantages. Muesli is sometimes steeped in milk overnight and eaten the next morning to ease digestion. It also can be consumed directly simply mix it with hot or cold milk or yoghurt." Here are some benefits of muesli listed by Mrs Pugalia:

A bowl of muesli is high in fibre and whole grain so helps regulate the digestive system.

Your body needs the energy to perform all day and muesli is your fuel because it is loaded with carbohydrates.

Keep your BP in control and improve your bone health because it is high in protein.

Makes your hair stronger and your skin better because of protein and omega-3 fatty fatty acids. They are also sensible for your heart and eyes.

A bowl of muesli keeps you full for an extended amount of your time, so helps you to stay away from needless cravings like chips, biscuits or any munchies that you just like. This helps you retain your diet in check and helps in weight loss. It is loaded with vitamins and different nutrients that are good for a healthy body.

Roasted Muesli Recipe

You can try this recipe by Mrs Purvi Rohit Pugalia

Serving- 2 | Prep Time- 10 mins | Cook Time- 0 mins

Ingredients

1 cup yoghurt

1 frozen banana

1 cup frozen strawberries

2 tbsp honey

A handful of ice

cup roasted muesli

Process

Add yoghurt, banana, strawberries, honey, ice cubes and yoghurt into a blender. Blend until it is smooth & creamy. Pour it into a glass and top it with roasted muesli. Best served fresh after preparation.

It makes for an ideal pre-workout drink. Healthy muesli can take your workouts to the next level.

Nutritional facts

2g Per Serving

Energy - 271 kcal

Carbohydrate - 53.1 g

Protein - 13.4 g

Fat - 1.7 g

Dietary fibre - 5.3 g