Rice Or Roti For Weight Loss: What Is Best For Dinner?

Many of you take to Google to ask which one is better for weight loss: rice or roti. The concept of losing weight is highly misunderstood by many and this is the definite reason behind failed or delayed weight loss journeys. To begin with, the best way to lose weight stands on two important pillars -- Diet (60 per cent) and Exercise (40 per cent). Today, we will start our 'Weight Loss Tips' series by answering the most commonly asked question -- what is good for weight loss, rice or chapati. Let's understand it from the experts.

For any given weight loss plan to be successful, it is mostly recommended to cut down on carbohydrate consumption and increase the consumption of protein. But those who are in India will know how difficult it is to add the right food which has fewer carbohydrates to your daily diet. In this case, both roti and rice are high in carbohydrates. Therefore, the first step one should take is to limit the amount of consumption of any of these two. Understand, we are not suggesting you to not eat any of these two at all. We are saying 'limit your consumption of both rice and roti', or simply have them in moderation.

Many of you who are trying to shed off kilos, find themselves trapped in the dilemma of what they should pick for dinner -- chapati (roti) or rice (chawal). In this article, we will tell you which out of rice or roti is a better choice for dinner when your goal is to lose weight.

Rice Vs Roti

If you are looking for the right knowledge about the difference between roti and rice, then you should know that both of these two are obtained by processing grains and the sole major difference is the content of sodium. Although, it is important to note that rice has negligible sodium content while 120 gm of wheat has 190 mg of sodium. And we all know the side effects sodium has on the body, especially when someone is trying to lose weight.

But when it comes to calorie content, rice overtakes roti. White rice is stripped of its essential nutrients, which are available in the bran and germ portion. So, it has more calories and fewer nutrients. 60 gm of rice has 80 calories, 1 gm of protein, 0.1-gram fat, and 18 grams of carbohydrates.