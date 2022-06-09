Rice Lovers, Beware Of These Side Effects Of White Rice

White rice has permanently gotten a bad reputation, but is it really bad for your health? Here's what you need to know.

White rice is a staple in Indian households as it is easy to cook, and light on the stomach. While it is extremely popular in India, there is a belief surrounding it that it can make you fat. It is often depicted in a bad light. But is it really that bad for you?

White rice got a bad reputation because it is highly processed and lacks the vitamins and minerals, present in its counterpart brown rice. But is that reason enough to give up white rice!

Disadvantages Of Eating White Rice

Here's why eating too much white rice can be detrimental to your health:

Increases diabetes risk

The glycemic index (GI) is a measurement of how quickly your body converts carbohydrates into sugars that can be absorbed. Low-GI foods appear to be healthier for persons with type 2 diabetes, as they generate a slow but steady rise in blood sugar levels. Foods with a higher GI might induce fast rises in blood sugar, explains a study published in the Nutrition Journal. And white rice happens to have a GI of 64, causing it to turn into blood sugar more rapidly than brown rice.

Elevates metabolic syndrome risk

The term "metabolic syndrome" refers to a group of risk factors that can increase your risk of developing health problems like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and stroke. People who consume big amounts of white rice on a regular basis have a higher chance of developing metabolic syndrome, according to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. However, the link between it and heart disease is still unknown.

Linked with weight loss

White rice has often been linked to unwanted weight gain. Since it is considered a refined grain and has been stripped of its bran and germ, white rice is considered bad for people trying to lose weight. While many studies have linked refined grain diets to obesity and weight gain, when it comes to white rice, the evidence is mixed. For example, some studies have linked refined grain diets, such as white rice, to weight gain, belly fat, and obesity, while others have shown no link. White rice appears to be neither harmful nor beneficial to weight loss. However, diets heavy in whole grains, such as brown rice, have been demonstrated to improve weight loss and help maintain a healthy body weight more consistently.

You may like to read

May increase cancer risk

Arsenic-contaminated rice is grown in some parts of the world. Rice absorbs arsenic at a higher rate than most other food crops. When soil or water supplies are contaminated with arsenic, this becomes a concern. Several studies have linked arsenic poisoning with an increased risk of cancer, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. It is also harmful to nerves and may impair brain function.

Are There No Benefits?

Yes, white rice is criticized for its lack of nutritional value and brown rice is a better option it's not all bad. In some cases, they can be beneficial. For instance, people who eat a low fibre diet or experience nausea or heartburn may find white rice better to digest.

While brown rice is a better option due to its high nutritional value, white rice if eaten in moderation won't be as harmful.