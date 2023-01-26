Republic Day 2023 Special Tiranga Dessert Recipe: Tri-Colour Healthy Sweets You Must Try

Republic Day 2023 Special Tiranga Dessert Recipe: Tri-Colour Healthy Sweets You Must Try

Republic Day 2023 Special Recipes: All the recipes are curated specially by Executive Chef Meraj at Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai.

Happy Republic Day 2023: 26th January marks the day when the Indian Constitution went into effect. On this day, the country celebrates the adoption of the Indian Constitution with cultural programs, parades by the country's army personnel, and social gatherings. But, we all know that celebrations are never complete without the touch of sweets. Today, we have a list of delectable savoury recipes that you must try this Republic Day. All the recipes are curated specially by Executive Chef Meraj at Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai.

Tiranga Malai Cheese Cake

Ingredients

Mascarpone cheese Brown sugar Corn flour Refined flour/ Almond Flour Skimmed milk Vanilla essence Whipped cream Orange crush Kiwi crush Cookie crumble White butter unsalted (Melted)

Method

Take a mixing bowl, add cookie crumble and a good amount of unsalted white butter, and mix them well. Now, place the mixture in the bottom of the mold and press it well. Keep it in the refrigerator and let it set for at least 20-30 mins. In another bowl, mix refined flour/almond flour, skimmed milk, and vanilla essence. Divide it into three parts. To one part add kiwi crush (for the green colour), add orange crush to another (for the saffron colour) and let the third part remain plain white. Place the colours in the tri-colour form in the mold. And let it rest in the refrigerator for 15-20 mins. (Keep a gap between each one of them). Steam bake the complete mixture at 160 degrees Celsius for 20-45 mins. Let the dish chill for at least 2 hours before serving it.

Tri Colour Pannacotta

Ingredients

Kiwi fruit Chopped Pudina Brown sugar Tender coconut Fresh orange juice Orange zest Gelatine

Method

Chop kiwis into cubes, add some chopped Pudina leaves to them and blend them together. Add some water when required. Add 2 tablespoons of brown sugar to the mixture and boil. Meanwhile, boil 1 teaspoon of gelatine to 1 tablespoon of chilled water. Mix them well. Add this gelatine mix to the boiling kiwi mixture and cook the dish for 2-3 minutes minimum. Take a glass and pour the mix into layers similar to the tri-colour. Place the glass in the refrigerator to set. For the second layer, grate some tender coconut, add some water and blend together. Strain the mixture using a muslin cloth and add some sugar. As the mix boils, add 1 teaspoon of gelatine to 1 tablespoon and mix everything together. Make the same layers with orange and layer them in a glass and refrigerate the dish for 10-20 mins. Once the glasses are set, they are ready to be served.