Turn Your Regular Food Into A Superfood By Doing This...

There are many interesting ways to take your nutrition game to the next level. Some food items, more than others, are known to boost your immunity and keep you in the pink of health all through the year. And with these specific foods, you can turn your regular meal into a super-meal, packed with all the essential nutrients.

Nutritionist Ramita Kaur took to Instagram to list out certain food combinations that can do wonders for your health. Take a look.

The first combination is any seasonal fruit with pumpkin and sunflower seeds. According to Kaur, clubbing healthy fats of seeds with fruits helps to manage blood sugar spikes. The fibre content present in both can provide satiety.

The next food combination is curd/buttermilk with 1 tsp of roasted flaxseeds. "The protein from curd and the omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants from flaxseeds can work synergistically to nourish the hair and support a healthy scalp," said the expert.

You can also have chapati with 1 tsp of sesame seeds/sattu, since it "adds extra protein and calcium to your body".

If you are a fan of veg poha, Kaur suggested eating it with tadka of curry patta and some lemon drops. "It helps to boost iron absorption in the body and improve digestion."

Consuming turmeric milk with a pinch of black pepper is actually common in many households. According to the nutritionist, this milk has "amazing anti-inflammatory properties". Black pepper helps to double the turmeric function in the body by increasing its absorption, she said.

This winter, you can have vegetable soup with 2 spoons of sprouts. "Adding sprouts means adding a dose of protein, iron and calcium, and making the meal more [filling]."

Dal/veggies with 1 tsp of moringa powder is another powerful combination. The expert said moringa is an amazing source of iron.

The final combination is a no-brainer: milk tea with ginger and cardamom. "These spices make this tea an amazing metabolism booster."

