Reevaluate Your Dietary Choices To Boost Immunity In Monsoon: Foods You Should Be Eating

The role of plant-based nutrition in boosting immunity

Lifestyle Coach Nidhi Nahata suggests that we should embrace a plant-based and whole-food diet to boost out immunity during monsoon.

As nature's rejuvenating gift, the monsoon season holds a special place in our lives. Beyond its captivating beauty, the monsoon brings an opportunity to reevaluate our dietary choices and embrace a plant-based and whole-food approach. By harmonizing our diets with the bounties of this season, we can embark on a holistic journey that nurtures our body, mind, and spirit. In this article, Nidhi Nahata, a renowned certified nutritionist, lifestyle Coach and founder of Justbe Resto Cafe (a whole food plant-based cafe), helps us divulge into the impact of the monsoon on our dietary perspective, with an emphasis on the transformative power of plant-based and whole food choices.

Seasonal Abundance

The monsoon season blesses us with an abundance of fresh, locally grown produce. Vibrant fruits and vegetables like leafy greens, broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, and seasonal fruits. Opting for these seasonal treasures ensures optimal flavor, and higher nutrient content, and supports local farmers.

Boosting Immunity

The monsoon often brings with it an increase in infections. Hence a plant-based and whole-food diet, rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, is important to strengthen our immune system. Including immune-boosting foods like citrus fruits, berries, turmeric, ginger, garlic, and leafy greens can help fortify our body's defense mechanisms.

Hydration and Cleansing

The monsoon showers provide an ideal opportunity to prioritize hydration and gentle cleansing. Consuming ample water, herbal teas, and hydrating fruits helps maintain optimal hydration levels. Additionally, whole foods such as cucumber, melons, and leafy greens assist in flushing out toxins and rejuvenating our body systems.

Emphasizing Whole Grains and Legumes

Whole grains and legumes form the foundation of a plant-based diet. They provide sustained energy, dietary fiber, and an array of essential nutrients. Incorporating whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, and millets along with legumes for a well-rounded and nourishing diet.

Mindful Eating and Emotional Well-being

The monsoon season can sometimes trigger emotional fluctuations. Engaging in mindful eating practices helps create a harmonious relationship with food, allowing us to connect with our body's needs.

Let the monsoon inspire us to savor the abundance of nature, reconnect with our roots, and embrace this season paving the way to a healthier, compassionate, and sustainable lifestyle.

