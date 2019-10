Scallions are one of the most understated vegetables which has many health benefits. However, it’s either wasted in garnishing the dish or as a side ingredient in a salad. Called by many names like green onions, green garlic or spring onions, these are a part of root vegetable family.

What are scallions?

Scallions are nothing but onions that are harvested before the bulbs begin to take a proper shape. These are mid in taste as they are harvested prematurely and can be consumed raw. They do not have pungent taste like many from the onion family. Not only in India, these are used as an ingredient all around the world. Read on to know its health benefits.

Scallions aid in bone health

It’s rich in vitamin K which along with improving the thickness of blood and preventing heart diseases, also aid in stronger bones. This happens because vitamin K in scallions help in increasing the production of certain type of calcium and protein that’s required to main the bone health. According to a study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, analysed almost 241 patients with osteoporosis who when used vitamin K realised lower risk of fractures, while finding their bone density maintained.

Scallions are good for eye health

Because of high amount of vitamin A in scallions, it’s considered a great food for the eye health. Help in maintaining better eye health is one of the main benefits of scallions. It helps preventing diseases like night blindness. Scallions are also considered important in prevent eye disorders like eye ulcers, cataract of the cornea.

Scallions for skin health

As it’s a rich of a compound called allicin, it helps in improving the condition on the skin. Allicin helps in protection of skin against signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines. It’s that powerful. Bettering the skin tone, allicin also helps in bringing out the natural glow of the skin. Vitamin C in it also helps fighting harmful environmental aggressors. These are also considered as natural bleaching agent therefore, you don’t need to put any chemical on your skin.

Scallions help in lowering blood sugar levels

This root vegetable contains a compound called chromium which is known to regulate insulin in blood which maintains the sugar level. It also helps in decreasing all over levels of cholesterol and decreases resting sugar in the blood. This vegetable contains 20 per cent of the total chromium requirement by a human being. It also contains allyl propyl disulphide which also known for its ability to control sugar level. Therefore, for diabetic people and people are at increased risk of getting diabetes, scallions can a boon.

Scallions may also prevent the risk of cancer. However, more studies are required to prove the same. Though, few experts feel that it has a chemo-preventive property. No matter what, start using more of this vegetable and do your health a great favour by doing so.