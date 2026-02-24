Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Udaipur Wedding: Indian Breakfast To Japanese Dinner - What's On The Menu

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding celebrations feature a grand Indian breakfast, poolside fun, a Japanese dinner and a traditional south Indian-style feast.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: After years of speculation and fan theories, Telugu cinema's most loved stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to tie the knot on February 26 (Thursday). The power duo from the world of cinemas will exchange vows at ITC Mementos, located around 25 km from Udaipur.

As of now, the pre-wedding celebrations and rituals have begun at the wedding venue, and in the latest, the actress has shared a glimpse of her wedding menu card. So what's in there? Check out the post below:

On Monday, the couple hosted a formal Japanese dinner. Rashmika shared a blurred top-angle glimpse of the beautifully arranged dining table, followed by a closer look at the menu.

What's so special about Japanese dinner? Well, to kickstart the wedding in a fancy manner the couple threw a relaxing party by the pool. However, the menu for their wedding and other ceremonies are completely Indian, and has some traditional South Indian touch.

What's At The Wedding Feast?

While the complete wedding dinner menu remains under wraps, reports suggest that guests will experience a strong South Indian influence during the main ceremony. Meals are expected to be served on traditional banana leaves. Coconut water is also being specially arranged as part of the hospitality.

Did you know serving in Banana leaves is not just a South Indian culture, but it holds a special place in the heart of health journal as well? According to the studies, eating on banana leaves is considered healthy because the leaves doesn't carry any chemicals. They are natural and contains antioxidants which when mixed with food - gives the body extra nutrition.

Apart from this, serving food on banana leaves is a traditional practice at many South Indian weddings, symbolising prosperity and auspicious beginnings. Coconut water, on the other hand, is associated with purity and welcome.

The couple have also planned that every item on the menu will carry distinct Indian flavours, serving as a tribute to diverse regional breakfast traditions from across the country.

So, isn't it's amazing? Yes, it is! Although, the wedding is all fancy and high-end, the take on balancing health, tradition with modern touch has left the fans of both the actors in awe.

From decor and outfits to the carefully curated menus, the marriage ceremony has become one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the season. Stay tuned with us for the latest updates on Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding.