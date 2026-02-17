Ramadan 2026: How Much Water To Drink At Sehri To Prevent Dehydration During Fasting

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
As the holy month of Ramadan is approaching, many people are preparing to fast and begin to think about one key concern that is hydration. Muslims observe Ramadan by fasting (Sehri or Suhoor) until evening (Iftar), and this implies that one does not eat or take water for long hours. This is likely to increase the susceptibility to dehydration, fatigue, headaches and low energy levels in most regions in India and other hot areas. For Sehri, drinking the correct amount and type of water can make the day go a lot better.
Health experts mostly encourage intake of a minimum of 2-3 litres of fluids between Iftar and Sehri. This, however, does not imply that it should be ingested as a whole and before dawn. Rather than swallowing a lot of water at Sehri, one can do better to:
In particular, search for 400-600 ml (approximately 2-3 glasses) of water at Sehri. Excessive intake of water at a single time may lead to bloating and discomfort and may even lead to an increase in urination and subsequently sleep before the Fajr before prayers.
The ability to hydrate the body is not equivalent to all fluids. Here's what works best:
This is the most pragmatic and best option. Water at room temperature is absorbed easily, and it does not shock the digestive system in the morning.
Warm water is digestible, soft on the stomach and can facilitate digestion. A small drop of lemon is a nice addition to the flavour for some people, but you must keep in mind that acidic additions should not be overdone in case you are acidic.
Coconut water has some natural electrolytes, such as potassium, which can be used to regulate the fluid balance. However, it cannot be fully substituted with pure water. A single glass would suffice.
Some of the beverages can actually increase dehydration:
In Ramadan 2026, it is time to feel comfortable and safe when fasting with the help of smart hydration. Drinking 2-3 glasses of plain water at Sehri, with the proportional consumption of the liquid during the night, is normally enough for most healthy adults. Fatigue and thirst in the day can be minimised by the use of the correct fluids and avoiding excessive caffeine and sugar intake.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
