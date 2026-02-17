Ramadan 2026: How Much Water To Drink At Sehri To Prevent Dehydration During Fasting

Stay hydrated this Ramadan with expert-backed tips on how much water to drink at Sehri to prevent dehydration, fatigue, and headaches during long fasting hours.

As the holy month of Ramadan is approaching, many people are preparing to fast and begin to think about one key concern that is hydration. Muslims observe Ramadan by fasting (Sehri or Suhoor) until evening (Iftar), and this implies that one does not eat or take water for long hours. This is likely to increase the susceptibility to dehydration, fatigue, headaches and low energy levels in most regions in India and other hot areas. For Sehri, drinking the correct amount and type of water can make the day go a lot better.

How Much Water Should You Drink During Sehri?

Health experts mostly encourage intake of a minimum of 2-3 litres of fluids between Iftar and Sehri. This, however, does not imply that it should be ingested as a whole and before dawn. Rather than swallowing a lot of water at Sehri, one can do better to:

Consume 1-2 glasses of water at Iftar

Keep sipping on the water all through the evening

Drink 1-2 glasses during Sehri

In particular, search for 400-600 ml (approximately 2-3 glasses) of water at Sehri. Excessive intake of water at a single time may lead to bloating and discomfort and may even lead to an increase in urination and subsequently sleep before the Fajr before prayers.

What Kind Of Water Is Best During Sehri?

The ability to hydrate the body is not equivalent to all fluids. Here's what works best:

1. Plain Room-Temperature Water

This is the most pragmatic and best option. Water at room temperature is absorbed easily, and it does not shock the digestive system in the morning.

2. Slightly Warm Water

Warm water is digestible, soft on the stomach and can facilitate digestion. A small drop of lemon is a nice addition to the flavour for some people, but you must keep in mind that acidic additions should not be overdone in case you are acidic.

3. Coconut Water (In Moderation)

Coconut water has some natural electrolytes, such as potassium, which can be used to regulate the fluid balance. However, it cannot be fully substituted with pure water. A single glass would suffice.

What To Avoid During Sehri?

Some of the beverages can actually increase dehydration:

Tea and Coffee: These have caffeine that has a slight reactionary diuretic effect and enhances urination. Sweetened Juices and Soft Drinks: Sweetness leads to thirstiness at some point in the day. Very Cold Water: Freezing water can lead to stomach cramps and slowness of the digestion process.

Hydration Tips To Stay Comfortable While Fasting

Combine water- and fibre-content foods such as oats, fruits and veggies at Sehri. Fibre also aids in lengthening water retention in the body.

Fried or highly spiced foods should be avoided since they make one feel thirsty.

Do not drink much water at once between Iftar and dinner and between Sehri and nighttime.

Note the signs of dehydration that may include being dizzy, dark urine, extreme fatigue or dry mouth.

Conclusion

In Ramadan 2026, it is time to feel comfortable and safe when fasting with the help of smart hydration. Drinking 2-3 glasses of plain water at Sehri, with the proportional consumption of the liquid during the night, is normally enough for most healthy adults. Fatigue and thirst in the day can be minimised by the use of the correct fluids and avoiding excessive caffeine and sugar intake.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.