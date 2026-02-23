Ramadan 2026 Fasting Diet Plan: What To Eat At Suhoor And Iftar For Energy, Hydration And Better Digestion

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Ramadan 2026 Fasting Diet Plan: During the holy month of Ramadan 2026, Muslims across the world will fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food and water during daylight hours. Although fasting is very spiritual, it alters the eating habits, levels of hydration and sleeping habits. Such a shift, without proper planning, may result in fatigue, headaches, acidity, and overeating at night. A balanced approach to Suhoor and Iftar may contribute to the stable energy, digestion, and avoid unhealthy weight gain.
An important meal is the Suhoor before the dawn meal which serves to feed your body as it acts as a prelude to the long hours of fasting. Missing it can lead to the possibility of becoming tired in the middle of the day and inability to concentrate. Suhoor aims to select foods that will provide slow energy and keep you fuller longer than usual.
At Suhoor, one should consume:
At a time when one is supposed to have Iftar, it is necessary to break the fast gently, and not to start consuming a lot of food at the moment. A digestive system requires time to adapt after several hours of being hungry and thirsty. It has been traditionally observed that most people commence their fast by taking dates and water. Dates also contain natural sugars which replenish the energy reserves rapidly without leading to sharp rise.
The reasonable method to start the Iftar includes:
Iftar meal should ideally include three components:
Water consumption between Iftar and Suhoor is equally important to food preferences. The fact that you are not allowed to drink during fasting hours means that you should look to drink the water throughout the evening as opposed to drinking the water in huge amounts at once. Try to:
Fasting is safely achieved through mindful eating by most healthy persons. However, individuals with diabetes, renal diseases or other chronic diseases ought to seek the attention of a medical practitioner before fasting. Physical activity can also be helpful to enhance the rate of digestion and ensure the fitness level throughout the month is maintained, i.e., a short walk after Iftar would be beneficial.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
