Ramadan 2026: Alia Bhatt’s fitness instructor reveals smart eating tips for Ramzan

Ramadan 2026: Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala shared a few practical nutrition tips to help you celebrate Ramzan in a smart way.

Ramadan is an auspicious time of the year that is observed by Muslims across the globe. This holy month typically falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, where devotees observe fast, pray and self-reflect. As we approach closer to the celebration of Iftar which falls on March 21, Yasmin Karachiwala, a well-known celebrity fitness instructor, shared a few tips about eating right with balance.

Smart eating tips

In an Instagram post shared on February 18, the fitness instructor wrote a caption, "Ramzan isn't about eating less, it's about eating right with balance, intention and respect for your body. Ramzan nutrition doesn't need to be confusing." She further continued explaining that Ramzan teaches discipline, which also means nourishing your body intelligently. She said, "When you fuel correctly, you don't just fast you stay strong through it."

Sehri fuels your day

Karachiwala indicates that Sehri is significant in maintaining the levels of energy during the day. She recommends that in the pre-dawn meal, one should consume protein-rich foods like eggs, yoghurt, paneer or dal and slow carbs such as oats, roti, millets or sourdough bread since it helps to keep the energy levels at a constant level. Another major feature of Sehri is hydration which could be water and natural foods such as dates, bananas or soaked nuts.

In her words, "Sehri, always start with protein like eggs, yoghurt, paneer, or dal, and slow carbs like oats, roti, millets, or sourdough bread, and hydrate smartly with water, dates, banana or soaked nuts." Protein helps to retain muscle mass and slow carbohydrates are a source of long-lasting energy, whereas healthy fats on the other hand can help you to stay full longer.

Break the fast gently

According to Karachiwala, Iftar is supposed to be aimed at replenishing the body after the prolonged Ramzan fasting. To break the fast gently, Alai Bhat's fitness instructor recommends consuming food items like dates with water, lemonade or coconut water. She said, "At iftar, break your fast gently with dates, water, neembupani or coconut water."

Main meal after Iftar

Karachiwala advises beginning the feast with light food like fruits, soup or salad before proceeding to the main food. She recommends a meal comprising of a mix of proteins, such as dal, fish, chicken or paneer, and carbohydrates such as roti, brown rice, millets or quinoa, as the main meal. The meal must also include vegetables that would provide proper intake of vitamins and fibre. It is important ot note that carbohydrates are beneficial to restore energy resources and protein is beneficial to recover muscles and the functioning of the whole body.

At the end of the video, Karachiwala wrapped up her piece of advice in a very straightforward quote, i.e., 'fast with faith, fuel with intelligence'.

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.