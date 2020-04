The holy month of Ramadan is here and as the sun goes down, iftars mark the end of fasting for the entire day. It is about families and friends gathering together for a lavish meal. While iftars are super important as they are the last meal of the day, they can also be a bit overwhelming for the people who are trying to maintain good eating habits during the festive month. Eating a balanced meal during iftar is very crucial as this meal is supposed to help you sustain your fast for the next day. Therefore, eat the right foods that can provide nutrition your body needs and be easy on your stomach. Don’t rush into overloading yourself after being deprived of food for so long, it may lead to indigestion and other gastric problems. Controlling the size of meal and starting with lighter foods may not just keep your health intact but may also help in preventing the weight gain. Here are a few tips on how to break your fast in a healthy way – Also Read - Ramadan 2020: 5 must-have foods for sehri

Start with hydrating your body

Fresh fruit juices, milk or water can be great options to begin your iftar. They can help in hydrating your body after a long gap of no liquid. Even though vegetable and fruit juices are good for health, water remains the best source of hydration. Drink almost 1 to 2 glasses of water before beginning your meal, this will trigger your digestion process. Also Read - Ramadan 2019: Healthy fasting strategies you can swear by

Begin your first meal with dates

Dates contain natural sugars and they are great for boosting energy in your body. Traditionally dates are also eaten at the beginning of iftar. In case you have a low blood sugar problem, start with 2 dates to boost your sugar levels. Also Read - Eid-al-fitr: Healthy Eid recipes you must whip up this weekend

Have a bowl of soup

Soups are necessary in iftar as they are rich in water and can help you stay hydrated. If you are a fan of warm soups then opt for lentil, tomato, or vegetable ones and try to avoid cream-based soups which can cause you to gain unwanted weight.

Don’t forget your salad

Needless to say veggies are rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre and many more nutrients and come with very little calories. A colourful salad bowl provides a feeling of being full while ensuring you don’t eat much in your main course meal.

Pick good carbs

It is important for your iftar meal to have a good source of complex carbohydrates like brown rice, whole grain pasta or bread, potatoes, etc. Complex carbohydrates help in providing a rather stable source of energy with fiber and minerals.

Eat lean protein

At nights during iftar, it is important for you to eat high quality proteins which are digestible and contain amino acids. Your body uses proteins to build muscle mass. Apart from milk, yogurt, eggs and cheese, choose lean proteins such as fish, skinless chicken or turkey and dairy products with low fat. In case you are a vegetarian you may select protein sources such as legumes, beans and nuts.