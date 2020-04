The sacred month of Ramadan,which is considered to be the holiest month in Islam, is here. This is not just a chance to observe self-discipline, but this month also comes with an opportunity to lead a healthier lifestyle. In the scorching heat and current scenario of COVID-19 outbreak, it is extremely important to eat the right kinds of foods, which will keep you energized throughout the day. Having a nutrition-packed meal at the time of Sehri (meal consumed during dawn before the fajr prayer) ensures that your body gets full nourishment and gives you enough energy to carry on without food for the rest of the day. Also Read - Ramadan 2019: Healthy fasting strategies you can swear by

According to experts, Ramadan is the best time to keep a tab on your health and morning diet plans. People who practice fasting during these days may tend to feel a bit lethargic or constipated. Many people also complain about health conditions like headaches or low blood pressure levels. This occurs when you don’t consume a proper meal during sehri. It is quite important to have a well-balanced diet which includes different food types. Also Read - Eid-al-fitr: Healthy Eid recipes you must whip up this weekend

WHAT IS THE IMPORTANCE OF SEHRI?

Sehri not only holds significance for its religious reasons but it is also extremely important because you are going on a fast without food or water for about 12 hours. The meal should be rich in hydrating fluids as well as nutritious to fuel your body. Here are a few foods that you need to include in Sehri. Also Read - Fasting for weight loss and other health benefits: What science says about the effects of fasting

Carb-rich foods

Foods which are rich in complex carbohydrates like bread, rice and potatoes take longer to digest and keep your energy levels up for entire the day. However, try avoiding too much spice in the food as it may cause indigestion and heartburn.

High-fibre foods

Since fibre instills a feeling of fullness and helps in preventing constipation, the fruits which are high sources of fibre like apples, bananas, apricot and others are a mustin your morning meal. Apart from fruits, whole grains like chickpeas, barley and oats are also stuffed with fibre and other nutrients.

Protein-rich foods

Protein is one of the most essential nutrients to have in your meal. According to experts, an average human needs 1.2 grams/kg of food if you are living a sedentary lifestyle and 3.3 grams/kg if you are trying to minimize the fat gain. Foods like milk, eggs, chicken, mutton, yogurt and lentils are rich in proteins.

Foods with high satiety value and low glycemic index

Foods like nuts, seeds or chapatis keep you full for a longer period of time as they act like crave busters. You can have them along with some fruits and salads. Such foods are a complete meal, which gets digested slowly and helps in keeping you energetic and satisfied for the day.

Foods and drinks which keep you hydrated

It is summer and not having water for almost 12 hours can take a toll on your health.Therefore, when it comes to having your first meal during sehri, consume foods which keep you hydrated. Avoid the intake of tea and coffee, as too much caffeine leads to water loss from the body. But this doesn’t mean that you have to overload yourself by drinking too much water. Try having coconut water, which is a great source of electrolytes that replenish water loss. Also include cucumbers, pineapple, tomatoes, oranges, melons and onions in your meal as they help in keeping your body hydrated.