The month of Ramadan or Ramzan has begun from today. It is one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar when Muslims all over the world fast from dawn to dusk and pray more than the other times of the year. During the Ramadan month they eat before dawn and after sunset every day. The meal before the break of dawn is known as suhur or suhoor and the one after dusk with which they break the fast is known as iftar. This eating pattern falls in the category of intermittent fasting which comes with a plethora of health benefits starting from normalizing the levels of hormones like insulin and ghrelin, regulating your triglyceride levels, slowing down the ageing process, fuelling weight-loss, so on and so forth. However, there are certain food and lifestyle rules that people need to follow in order to breeze through the fasting month. While celebrating the beginning of Ramadan today, we share some healthy fasting strategies that you can follow in order to stay in fine fettle.

Eat well during suhur or suhoor

We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So is suhur during the month of Ramadan. This pre-dawn meal breaks your fast for the first time in a day during Ramadan. It will help you stay energetic till iftar in the evening, keeping hunger pangs at bay and preventing your fasting sugar from going down. However, the suhoor meal has to be well-balanced with carbohydrates, protein and fibre to keep you energetic all along. According to nutritionists healthy options for this meal include oats, veggies, nuts, porridge, dates, figs bananas, scrambled egg or omelette with whole wheat/multigrain bread.

Do not gorge on unhealthy foods

Deep fried foods, processed items and sugar-loaded options are always advised to be avoided. However, it is more important to skip them while you are fasting during Ramadan. Breaking your fast with oily foods can lead to digestive issues like acid reflux, nausea, bloating, etc. Processed and sugar-laden items, on the other hand, are full of empty calories. During a fasting it is extremely crucial to load up on nutrient-dense foods. That is why processed and sugary options need to be avoided during the Ramadan month. Also, sugary treats are likely to trigger hunger pangs. That’s the last thing you will want while you fast. Choose foods rich in essential nutrients like protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, healthy fats, etc. Fruits and vegetables, and homemade foods like soups and salads, roti, dal, rice, fish, chicken or paneer could be good options for your evening meal.

Keep your portions controlled

Well, it’s natural to go overboard on foods in the evening after fasting for more than 12 hours. But this is something you need to avoid. Overeating increases the chance of cardiac issues and type 2 diabetes apart from other ailments. You need to have a light meal after breaking the fast to ensure that your digestive system is not suddenly overloaded. One of the best ways to keep your meal light and moderate is, eating slowly. Taking at least 30 minutes’ time to finish your food. The theory is that your brain gets the satiation signal 20 minutes after you start having your meal.

Keep yourself hydrated

During Ramadan, you are not allowed to have water while fasting. So, you need to hydrate yourself sufficiently during suhur and the evening meal. This will take the levels of essential electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and magnesium up in your body. Start your day with a lot of water. Also, include fruits and vegetables with high water content in your pre-dawn meal. Cucumber, watermelon and pumpkins could be good options. During the evening meal also, you need to drink a lot of water and include bone broth in your meals. It will help you maintain electrolyte balance. However, drinking a lot of water at one go is not advisable. Also consider sprinkling a little bit of salt in your drinking water to boost the amount of sodium, an essential electrolyte.

Don’t skip or overdo your workouts

During the Ramadan month, you can go a little light on your workout routine. However, do not skip it altogether if you want to feel sharp and energetic while fasting. You can go for light workouts like walking and keep the sessions short during Ramadan. Light stretches and gentle workouts like yoga can also help you feel fit. Smart tip: Keep yourself active through the day during your office hours through short walk breaks if you don’t want to exercise. Avoid long workout sessions and high-intensity exercises.