Raksha Bandhan Special Recipes For Diabetic Patients

Is your brother suffering from diabetes? We bring you 5 recipes that you can add to your rakhi thali without any guilt. Check them out!

Raksha Bandhan 2022 special | Are you celebrating this day with your brother? Raksha Bandhan is one of those occasions in India which people celebrate with their family members, and loved ones. And when it comes to any occasion, what follows is food. From sweets to delicious deserts, the plate of a brother during the rakhi occasion is filled with so much love. but this love also comes with a cost. Sweets can be bad for your health, and especially for all those brothers who are suffering from diabetes. But, we have a solution for you. We bring you 5 such recipes that you can add to your brother's plate without any guilt. Check them out!

Fruit Kheer

Who doesn't like kheer! But the traditional way of making kheer can be full of milk and sugar, which is hazardous for a diabetic patient. Let's tweak the recipe and make it healthy and consumable for a diabetic patient. Swap the regular sugar with jaggery, dates or stevia. Let's quickly look at the recipe.

Ingredients

Jaggery or dates or stevia Milk Cardamom powder Chopped fruits (apple and raisins)

How To Make It

Take a saucepan and add 1-litre milk, now stir it till the time it becomes a little thick, add a pinch of cardamom powder, and keep stirring. Then add your choice of sweetener (dates paste, stevia or jaggery). Mix everything properly on low flame. Serve the kheer using fruit toppings (apple or raisins). You can also add saffron and dried nuts.

Dates (Khajoor) Ladoo

Another great recipe for your brother can be some ladoos. And, to be honest, Indian festivals are never complete without ladoos. So, why not make it in a healthy way? Try this recipe which doesn't contain sugar, but natural sweetener like dates.

Ingredients

Dates Ghee Nuts and seeds

How To Make It

Take a blender and add 1 cup of dates (remove the seeds). Blend the dates well to make a nice and thick smooth paste. You can use some water to make the paste smooth. In a pan, add a teaspoon of ghee and roast all the seeds and the nuts. Simmer the heat and add the date paste which you have just prepared. Stir all the ingredients well until they are nice and smooth. Turn off the flame and allow the mixture to cool down a little. Make small ladoos using the mixture. Top it up with some nuts and seeds.

Sesame And Peanut Butter Ladoo

Well, ladoos are love. So, here we bring you another ladoo recipe.

Ingredients

Peanut butter White sesame seeds Desiccated coconut

How To Make It

The recipe is easy but trust us, it's super delicious and healthy. Take a saucepan and add peanut butter, allow the butter to melt nicely. Add 1cup desiccated coconut and mix all the ingredients well. Lastly, add sesame seeds (lightly toasted) to the mixture. Now let it cool. Make small ladoos and serve them to your brothers. You can garnish the ladoos with some sesame seeds and desiccated coconut.

Fruit Bites

This recipe is our favourite, try it and let us know how did you like it. All you need is to take a bowl and add chopped mixed fruits, and some fresh cream (chilled). Add a few drops of vanilla essence, and organic raw honey, and mix all the ingredients well. Grease a tray and transfer the mixture to it. Freeze it for a few hours. Now cut it into small squares and serve!

Apple Rabri

A must-try recipe for those who love sweets. Take a saucepan and add 1-litre milk, keep stirring until the milk turns thick. Now add chopped apples and a pinch of cardamom. Turn off the heat and transfer the yummy rabri to a serving bowl. You can also garnish the rabri with saffron strands and some nuts.

