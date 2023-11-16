Rainbow Diet: A Colour-Wise Classification Of Some Important Foods You Need To Eat Daily

Do you eat healthy? (Photo: Freepik)

"Eating a colourful variety of foods helps your body obtain a broad spectrum of vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients," integrative health coach Urvashi Agarwal said.

You must have heard about something called the 'rainbow diet', and how significant it is for the health and overall well-being of a person. As the name suggests, rainbow diet entails classifying foods on the basis of the colours of the rainbow -- like violet, green, red, orange -- and ensuring all the colours are present in your everyday diet so as to boost immunity and promote nutrition.

Talking about the individual health benefits of each of the colours, integrative health coach and hormonal health specialist Urvashi Agarwal said eating a rainbow of foods is crucial because it ensures you get a wide range of nutrients that each colour group offers. She took to Instagram to classify the foods and talk about their benefits, while also listing exactly which fruits and vegetables to include in each category.

Red foods: They are packed with antioxidants like lycopene. They promote heart health and reduce the risk of certain cancers. These foods support prostate, urinary tract and DNA health. Eat apples, cherries, oranges, berries, watermelons, red grapes, beetroots, tomatoes, red pepper, etc.

Green foods: Abundant in chlorophyll, they detoxify the body, support digestion, and boost immunity. These foods support eye, lung, liver and cell health. They also help with wound healing and gum health. Examples include avocado, grapes, kiwi, pears, broccoli, cucumber, asparagus, cabbage, beans, kale, etc.

White foods: Rich in nutrients like allicin, they possess antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. They support the bones, fight heart diseases and cancer. Eat bananas, garlic, cauliflower, potatoes, mushrooms, dates, ginger, radish, etc.

Yellow foods: They are loaded with vitamin C; they strengthen your immune system and promote healthy skin. Examples include lemons, pineapple, figs, corn, yellow peppers, yellow tomatoes, mango, golden kiwi, etc. These foods are good for the eyes and the immune system.

Purple foods: High in anthocyanins, they enhance memory, reduce inflammation, and support heart health. They are good for the heart, brain, bone, arteries, and cognition. These foods can fight cancer and also support healthy aging. Examples include plum, prunes, blackberry, figs, raisins, eggplant, purple cabbage, blueberries, purple grapes, etc.

Orange foods: Bursting with beta-carotene, they boost eye health, support your immune system, and help you glow. They are essential for nerve and muscle health and for keeping blood pressure in check. Examples include: oranges, pumpkin, papaya, turmeric, peach, etc.

