Rahul Gandhi Joins Mum Sonia In Making A Marmalade: Here Are Its Health Benefits

Photo: Instagram/@rahulgandhi

Made out of citrus fruits, mainly oranges, the vitamin C present in marmalade is said to be crucial for repairing the tissues in the body.

Rahul Gandhi, a Member of Parliament, recently joined his mother Sonia Gandhi for a fun and interesting culinary session of marmalade making earlier this week. Wishing his followers a 'Happy New Year', the 53-year-old posted a video on his official YouTube channel and Instagram account, writing, "My kind of jam session!" He also asked his followers to share their best memory with their mother in 2023. "I'll send you a delicious jar of this hand-made marmalade," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi)

Towards the beginning of the video, a description for marmalade read, "Marmalade is a fruit preserve made from the juice and peel of citrus fruits boiled with sugar and water. The well-known version is made from bitter orange."

The mother-son duo picked the fruits from their own garden and proceeded to make the marmalade, tempting us every step of the way. "They have to be absolutely ripe," Sonia was heard saying in the video. They had a unique way of cutting the fruit off the trees, as opposed to simply plucking it. Next, they washed the fruits together in their kitchen before proceeding to cut them into halves and finally making the jam. "It is my sister's recipe," Rahul said, adding that it is his mother's favourite jam.

TRENDING NOW

As they waited for 25 minutes for the ingredients to boil, they talked about each other and shared interesting anecdotes. Sonia shared that her son is a stubborn man, just like her, before adding that he is also "very affectionate and caring". "When I am not well, Rahul and Priyanka take care of me."

She also said that the first thing she eats after returning to India from an international trip is "arhar ki dal" and some rice.

You may like to read

Coming back to the marmalade, after it was ready, the Gandhis packed it neatly in tiny jars, joking about gifting it to opposition leaders as well.

Marmalade health benefits

Since it is made out of citrus fruits, mainly oranges, the vitamin C present in marmalade -- known as 'ascorbic' acid -- is said to be crucial for repairing the tissues in the body, along with boosting the production of 'collagen' that is crucial for skin health.

It is also low in calories and sodium, which is beneficial for the heart. You also happen to get the goodness of fruits if you make it yourself at home.

Marmalade is also said to contain iron that is instrumental in the production of haemoglobin.

Finally, marmalade is a healthy alternative to many similar food items; it can be consumed even by obese patients.