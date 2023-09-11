Quit Caffeine Intake For A Month And See What Happens To Your Body!

Quit caffeine for a month and see the remarkable changes in your body!

Quit caffeine for a month and see the remarkable changes in your body!

Are you the kind of person who requires one or two cups of coffee as soon as you wake up? Lots of people nowadays are severely dependent on coffee and caffeine just so that they are able to work. Caffeine does increases our alertness, wakes us up when we feel drowsy and of course helps us maintain high energy throughout the day. But, caffeine should only be consumed in moderation. Many people go over the daily limit of caffeine because they are under immense work pressure. People assume that coffee will help during that time but often it is the opposite. Drinking too much caffeine can increase ones' anxiety; make people feel exhausted, fatigued and dehydrated. If you may be wondering why you sleep quality has not been up to the mark lately, caffeine may be the answer.

So, if you wish to know what change tour body may go through if you simply quit caffeine intake for a month, read on!

Caffeine Withdrawal

The first few days of quitting may be difficult for people. This is when he body goes through caffeine withdrawal. Like everything, this also takes time and patience. As your body starts adjusting to life without caffeine, it will go back to normal and you will also not feel the urge to drink a cuppa.

TRENDING NOW

No More Anxiety!

If a person with the condition of anxiety disorder drinks coffee, the first reaction they may face is jittery, restless, heart palpitations and feelings of panic. Even an ordinary person with no history of anxiety might feel these symptoms if they drink excess amount of caffeine. But, when you quit drinking it, you will feel that first change is less episodes of anxiety attack. This significant reduction in symptoms only happens because your body is no longer going into fight or flight response.

Better Sleep

The next good thing about quitting coffee for a month is a significant improvement in the quality of sleep. Caffeine may be the reason why you have been facing symptoms of insomnia, sleeping at odd hours and staying up at odd hours, waking up in the middle of your sleep pr not being able to go to sleep.

Ladies, There Is Good News For You Too!

According to a study published in WebMD, some women may experience soreness in their breast and it may be due to caffeine. So, when you quit drinking, this will inevitably decrease. However, there is very little research done on the link between caffeine and breast soreness.

You may like to read

Welcome Hydration!

Say goodbye to caffeine and say hello to hydration. The diuretic nature of caffeine will cause to to run to the bathroom multiple times causing dehydration. But, once you quit, you will not have to face this problem anymore.

Aside from these changes, reduction in coffee intake or quitting coffee altogether can have an overall impact on health.

RECOMMENDED STORIES