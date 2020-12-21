Protein is touted as one of the key nutrients when it comes to health. Whether your goal is to lose weight or you want strong bones pretty much every article tells you to include it in your diet. And most people incorporate protein-rich foods without giving it a second thought. But is it really healthy for you? If it is how much should you be eating? Fret not; we have answers to all your questions. What Is Protein? Protein is an essential part of living things which participates in almost every process within the cells. “It is a macro-nutrient composed