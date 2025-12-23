Protein Powders vs Protein-Rich Foods: Doctor Explains What’s Better For Muscle Health And Daily Nutrition

Proteins act as the basic building material for our bodies. They help build and maintain muscles and strong hair and nails. When we age, that is, after the age of 30 or 35 years, the muscles of our bodies start shrinking if we do not consume enough protein. Therefore, both males and females need to consume high-quality proteins daily. We see the ads for protein powders, shakes, and tablets by influencers, promoting their supposed benefits. But is it really true, or is the protein that we can consume through our diet better?

Rise Of Protein Powders And Shakes

According to Dr Monika Sharma, Senior Consultant - Endocrinology, Aakash Healthcare, "While protein powders can give an easy, quick boost of protein after exercising and build muscles. That is the reason that protein powders and shakes have become popular among those who frequent the gym or are professionals on the go. However, protein powder is no magic solution. It does not represent a substitute for the food that the body requires. There are so many things that the body demands, like fibre, vitamins, minerals, and not just protein."

Whole Foods: Natural And Nutrient-Rich Protein Sources

All the food items you have on your platter, such as eggs, milk, paneer, chicken, fish, lentils, beans, and nuts, are full of protein and are great sources of it. Such natural sources of protein are also easy to digest, fill the stomach, and offer many other nutrients in addition to protein.

Can Protein Powders Replace Food?

Powders are absorbed very quickly by the system and help with post-workout muscle recovery. However, you cannot totally rely on protein powders and miss out on whole foods. This is in fact bad for your health. Excessive protein can even harm the kidneys.

Advice For Youth Influenced By Social Media Ads

Dr Monika advises especially youth, who are instantly attracted to these fancy ads showing how quickly the protein powders build muscles, to focus on real food first. Foods rich in protein should be part of every meal. However, for those who are physically very active, such as athletes, and do not have time to eat protein-rich food in every meal or after every workout, it is fine to take a little protein powder, but it should never become a substitute for food.

Common Protein and Muscle Building Sources

To grow healthy muscles, in addition to protein, you need exercise, proper sleep, proper hydration, and a healthy diet. If all these factors are missing, protein powders alone will not be of much help.

Some of the commonly available and consumed sources of protein are eggs, dal, paneer, chicken, and fish. They should be included regularly in every diet. However, the amount of protein a person needs may depend on age, weight, and activity level.