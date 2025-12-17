Protein Powder Health Risks: FDA Warns About Serious Side Effects In 37 States

Protein Powder Health Risks: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Class I recall for a protein powder that was distributed across 37 US states on December 11. The recall notice came after large scale consumer reports investigation detailed high lead levels in the Genepro Whey Fourth Generation Plasma Treated Protein, which is an unflavoured protein supplement sold in the market in 225g resealable packaging.

The product that is marketed with a prominent packaging claiming 'allergen free', 'lactose free' and 'dairy free', the USFDA determines that this dietary supplement could contain milk, a major food allergen that must be clearly disclosed to the public under federal law. According to the University of Georgia's Health Centre, there are two types of whey protein, including isolate and concentrate, the former of which is typically "a highly filtered form of whey protein and contain less than 1% of lactose."

Most people get enough protein from their daily diet by consuming foods like eggs, chickpeas, a handful of nuts, fish and chicken. However, most people consume protein powder to get vitamins and minerals easily from one item. Experts suggest that if you are a healthy adult who is considering an additional dietary supplement, you should determine whether your goal is to improve muscle mass, as most scientists examined enhancing muscle growth and strength. Researchers claim that protein is beneficial for muscle growth and recovery after exercise.

There are several types of protein powder widely used across the globe for its diverse health benefits, including whey, casein, soy, pea, hemp, beef, and egg. Besides the recent FDA's recall notice, a 2020 study published by the National Institute of Health (NIH), alarmed that the bestselling protein powder contains heavy metals, such as cadmium, lead and arsenic. The NIH explains, "In 2010, the US Consumer Reports measured heavy metal concentrations in 15 commercially available protein powder supplements, and reported that all of the examined products contained 'detectable concentrations' of at least one heavy metal. In a separate evaluation in 2018, the Clean Label Project tested 133 protein powder supplements, and found that all of the tested products similarly contained 'detectable concentrations' of heavy metals."

Suyash Bhandari, Functional Nutritionist, Chief of iThrive Essentials, Supplements Vertical of iThrive says that protein supplements are not harmful by default, but side effects often appear when the protein is not properly digested, absorbed, or broken down by the body. According to the Functional Nutritionist, common complaints involve factors like gas, bloating, and heaviness, especially among people who are lactose or dairy intolerant and consume whey-based proteins.

Additionally, Digestive issues such as loose stools, irregular bowel movements, abdominal discomfort or foul-smelling stools can also occur when the gut keeps struggling to process certain protein sources or additives. In certain individuals, excessive or poorly tolerated protein might show up on the skin as acne, boils, or inflammation, signalling an internal imbalance rather than a protein "problem" itself.

Suyash Bhandari shares three tips to keep handy while purchasing protein powder:

Read the ingredient list carefully: Avoid products loaded with artificial sweeteners, flavours, colours, or unnecessary additives that can stress digestion.

Look for quality and testing certifications: Choose proteins that are third-party tested or lab-certified for purity and safety.

Check sourcing and suitability: Ensure to opt for responsibly sourced options like grass-fed whey or clean plant proteins as well as athletes should ensure the product is free from banned substances.

