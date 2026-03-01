Protein Panic VS Protein Reality: What Indians Have Been Getting Wrong

Protein in India has been boxed into gym culture and muscle-building supplements over the years but the science has now proved that protein is vital to the immunity, metabolism, recovery and healthy ageing.

For a long time, the narrative surrounding protein in India has predominantly focused on the bodybuilding and athletic context, especially in gyms. During the discussion at the family dinner table, protein has been reduced to muscle-building powders and fitness enthusiasts. However, progressing nutritional science is showing us more that it is not just a matter of big biceps and six-pack abs. Protein is foundational for growth, metabolism, recovery, immunity, and healthy ageing.

Myth 01: Indian diet Is Enough In Protein

One of the greatest fallacies is that the average Indian diet is, by default, enough in protein. Most traditional meals are actually quite the opposite of what is protein-centric, as they are carbohydrate-centric. This imbalance creates a deficit that, at varying levels, over time, can affect energy, muscle and overall wellbeing during any stage of life.

Explaining the broader perspective, Dr. Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer at Marico, said, "Across India, protein is still largely associated with muscle building, but its role extends far beyond that. Quality protein with balanced amino acids supports everyone, from growing children to active adults and ageing seniors." Her statement highlights an important shift in how protein should be part of everyday nutrition, not an occasional supplement tied to fitness goals.

Myth 02: Whey Protein Is Artificial Or Unsafe

Another persistent myth is that whey protein is artificial or unsafe. Addressing this directly, Shradha Khanna, AVP Nutrition and Research, Wellbeing Nutrition, says, "Whey protein is not just for bodybuilders. Muscle is not an aesthetic, but it is a metabolic currency that determines how you age, regulate blood sugar and maintain strength. Protein powders are simply concentrated milk protein and not artificial unless altered. Sarcopenia or age-related muscle loss is linked to multiple health risks, which is why daily protein matters whether you are sedentary, ageing, pregnant or active.

Myth 03: Protein Does Not Cause Fat Gain

It is important to note that excess calories, even from protein, can lead to fat gain. Khanna explains that what matters is the protein-to-calorie ratio, as whey isolate delivers 26 grams of protein at about 120 calories, chicken at 145, paneer near 380 and chickpeas close to 480 due to added fats and carbs. According to Khanna, surplus energy that comes from any source can drive fat storage, "as protein intake increases, calories from fats and carbs need adjustments to maintain energy balance." She further notes, "Overall calorie surplus leads to fat gain. In fact, protein, when consumed in the right amounts and at the right time, can enhance satiety and help preserve muscle and improve metabolic health."

With India becoming more aware of their health, the discussion related to protein must shift from myth to fact. Protein is not an optional part of the diet, but it is essential and should be consumed through the various forms it is available in i.e, whole foods, protein bars and balanced meals. The objective should not only be fitness goals, but it should also encapsulate strengthening of the muscles, metabolic flexibility and injury prevention.

