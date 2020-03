Okay, you are a meat lover and your doctor has asked you to go slow on animal protein, or even worse, stay away from it. Well, while it is understandable that having meals sans meat may reduce your appetite altogether, there are yummy vegetarian alternatives that you will surely fall in love with. In fact, it’s good to go green and rely on vegetarian dishes for a while. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine (JAMA), reducing meat meals is linked with lower risk of certain cancers and cardiac ailments.

Being a meat-lover, you are likely to develop a taste for certain plant proteins. These plant-based protein diets include, tofu, nuts, legumes and more. They will give you around 14-28 grams of protein or more per serving. Try these protein-rich scrumptious vegetarian dishes for your daily dose of protein if you have to stay away from meat. Including these plan-proteins will come with a lot of health benefits.

Veggie Bonanza

This dish contains black beans, pinto beans, lentils, carrots, onion, garlic, tomatoes, bell peppers and plenty of flavourful spices. Being rich in fibre-filled legumes, it is going to be good for your heart. But the best part about this yummy meal is that just one serving of it comprises of 2 grams of fat only. Wow! Now that’s some healthy meal. You can have it with rice or jacket potatoes.

Scrambled tofu with veggies

As the name suggests, this dish is loaded with cubed tofu (instead of eggs) and vegetables like spinach, tomatoes, red onions, etc. This amazing dish is prepared in a medium-hot curry paste. You can squirt a little bit of lemon juice for added flavour. So, are you up for trying this one? You may even stop missing eggs after it.

Tofu and taco salad

This one is made with lettuce, onion, tofu, soy yogurt and salsa. The rich flavour of cumin, chili powder and cinnamon give this salad its irresistible flavour. You can also squeeze a little lemon on top to give it a perfect finish.

Cottage cheese salad

Raw cottage cheese can serve as an excellent source of protein. To enjoy it as a salad you can top it up with your favourite legumes and add a few green vegetables like bell peppers or lettuce. Don’t forget to throw in some spices and tomatoes in the mix. Now this is what you call an ultimate protein-booster.

Stir-fried tofu

Make it with vitamin-packed veggies to load up your meal with a rainbow of nutrition. bright red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers and vibrant green baby spinach. To make it a bit more spicy you can add a hint of red chilli flakes on the top.