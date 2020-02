Getting enough protein is important for your body to function well. Proteins are one of three nutrients that provide calories – the other two being fat and carbohydrates. They function as building blocks for bones, muscles, cartilage, skin, blood, enzymes and more. But how much of this nutrient you actually need? And how much protein should you eat per day?

The Dietary Reference Intake (DRI) is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or 0.36 grams per pound. To determine your daily protein intake, you can multiply your weight in kilograms by 0.8 or weight in pounds by 0.36.

As per this calculation, the required protein intake is 56 grams per day for the average sedentary man, and 46 grams per day for the average sedentary woman.

However, the right amount of protein for any one individual depends on many other factors, including their activity level, age, muscle mass, physique goals and current state of health.

Protein can help in weight loss

Researchers say a high protein diet can boost metabolism and reduce appetite, which will in turn help in weight loss. Eating adequate amounts of protein can help you gain muscle mass and strength while reducing muscle loss during weight loss. Here are some easy ways to increase your protein intake.

You can Snack on Cheese

Cheddar cheese contains good amount of protein and calcium, but fewer calories. Additionally, cheese may not raise cholesterol levels much, even in people with high cholesterol. Cheese is also good for your heart health.

Replace oatmeal with Eggs

A typical 1-cup serving of oatmeal can provide only about 6 grams of protein. On the other hand, three large eggs provide 19 grams of high-quality protein, plus selenium and choline. Replacing cereal with eggs will help boost your protein consumption.

Sprinkle Chopped Almonds over your Food

A 28-gram (1-oz) serving of almonds contain 6 grams of protein. Almonds are also high in magnesium, fibre and heart-healthy monounsaturated fat. Sprinkling a few tablespoons of chopped almonds over yogurt, cottage cheese, salads or oatmeal. This will not only increase your protein intake, but also add flavour and crunch.