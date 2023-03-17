Protein In Your Diet: Signs Your Plate Might Be Falling Short Of It

Easiest signs to notice are in your hair and nails. Thinning hair, losing volume and brittle nails could be a sign of protein deficiency.

Role of protein is indispensable in your body and it also shouldn't be compromised in your diet.

Protein is an essential nutrient. Its role in the human body is humongous. Their functions fall into broad categories. They make up different structures of our body like skin, bone, hair and even teeth. They also play a crucial role in biochemistry which includes many chemical reactions that might be going on inside your body. For instance, haemoglobin, the pigment that carries oxygen inside your body has protein as one of its components. Hence, protein is indispensable in your body and it also shouldn't be compromised in your diet.

Protein needs might change with age, weight and physical activity levels. However, the recommended protein intake is a modest 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. This is the basic nutritional requirement of the element in our day-to-day diet. Sometimes we might think that we are eating a balanced diet but it is also common to see plates falling short of important nutrients such as protein. The symptoms of protein deficiency, especially in the early stages are very subtle.

How to know you are not having enough proteins

Protein deficiency means that the amount of the element you might be consuming each day is unable to meet the demands of the body. Low protein intake will show its effect on your body. If you look closely, your body will give you signs. Here are a few potential signs you might see-

Swollen and puffy skin could be a sign. It usually happens when there is a low amount of albumin in the blood (a protein found in the blood). This protein is involved in maintaining oncotic pressure (required to pull fluid into the tissues). Decreased quantity of this protein can cause fluid accumulation in tissues. If you happen to get fatty liver in your medical reports, it could be a sign. It might be caused due to poor synthesis of fat-transporting proteins. Easiest signs to notice are in your hair and nails. Thinning hair, losing volume and brittle nails could be a sign of protein deficiency. Muscles are a great storehouse of protein. If you observe some muscle loss, it could be a sign. Weakened or fracture-prone bones could be a sign. If you are running short on protein, you might be at a higher risk of infections. Protein deficiency impairs your immune system. In fact, it might also increase the severity of illness.

Low protein intake can make you eat more

Interestingly, severe protein deficiency is characterized by loss of appetite but studies have shown that when the deficiency is mild, your body might try to increase your appetite to fulfil its shortage of protein. As per some studies, poor protein intake is also associated with weight gain and obesity as the increased appetite will urge people to consume more foods that might not be protein-rich but can be high in calories.