Protein deficiency warning signs: 5 symptoms that show your body may not be getting enough protein

Feeling tired or losing hair? These 5 common protein deficiency warning signs may show your body is not getting enough protein daily.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 17, 2026 8:02 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Swetha. A

Protein Deficiency (Image AI Generated)

Protein is a key nutrient used to help create muscle and repair tissues and to aid the immune system and maintain the body's proper functioning. Protein is underutilized and overlooked, whereas many people make it a point to look for calories or vitamins. A lack of protein over time can have a variety of health consequences, according to dietitians. Protein is required for nearly all systems in the body, and signs of deficiency can manifest themselves in subtractive ways.

5 warning signs of protein deficiency

According to A Swetha, Deputy Chief Dietitian at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, here are five common signs that your body may not be getting enough protein:

Feeling tired and weak all the time

Fatigue is one of the first symptoms of low protein consumption. Protein helps to keep muscles strong as well as provide body energy. If you're not getting enough protein, you could find yourself feeling exertion during a simple daily routine, and your muscles may start to weaken. Low protein can also decrease blood sugar balance, causing tiredness, inability to focus and a lack of energy throughout the day.

Hair fall and brittle nails

Keratin is a protein which is the main component of the structure of hair and nails. When the body does not have enough protein, other essential functions and organs, such as hair and nail growth may suffer. This can lead to more hair loss and hair thinning, as well as weak, brittle nails and fingernails. Long-term protein deficiency can have a detrimental impact on the health of both skin, hair and nails, according to dietitians.

Hair fall and brittle nails

Frequent hunger and cravings

Protein repairs and maintains satiety, curbs hunger hormones. If your meal does not contain high protein foods, there is a chance that you might get hungry again soon after eating. The body may also crave sugary, unhealthy foods under these circumstances, which are looking for a rapid boost of energy.

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Slow recovery from illness or injuries

Protein is an important part of the body's immune function and has a significant role in repairing tissues and functions. One of the causes could be a lack of protein if you get wounds and infections taking longer to heal, or even exercise (workout) soreness. You may also get colds or infections more often if your immune system isn't strong enough to protect you.

Loss of muscle mass

To maintain healthy and strong muscles, regular protein intake is essential. Without adequate protein building blocks in the diet, the body can start to utilize skeletal muscle. This can lead to loss of muscle mass, strength and stamina with time. Muscle mass declines as age increases and is particularly problematic among older people.

Disclaimer: This article is for general awareness only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified doctor or dietitian for personalised dietary guidance or health concerns.