Prioritise Your Health: Know The Right Way To Stay Hydrated

Making up 60 per cent of your body's weight, water truly is the elixir of life. Humans can survive without food for weeks, but can't last more than a couple of days without water. Health experts advise you to drink a certain amount of water every day. Have you ever paused to wonder why? Who decides this amount? What is this based on? And how does it actually help you? It goes without saying that drinking water every day is crucial for many reasons like regulation of body temperature, lubrication of joints, delivering nutrients to cells, elimination of toxins from our body, etc. These activities in turn decide the quality of our overall health. However, water can only be beneficial to you when it is clean, safe and healthy to consume.

Here are a few steps to ensure your body is hydrated the right way.

Track your water intake

As we go about our busy lives, we often neglect our health. While having a little bit of caffeine is considered safe, it cannot completely substitute for the hydration provided by water. Download an app that helps you track your litres or keep a bottle of water with you at all times and make sure to sip on it at regular intervals.

Use flavoured water for enhanced taste

A lot of people do not consume enough water due to its bland taste. You can change this by adding lemon wedges or slices of cucumber to it for some added taste. However, avoid using artificial flavours or sweeteners as these do not serve the purpose of hydration and might in turn cause additional health issues.

Eat water-rich food

Hydration does not just come from drinking water but also from the food we eat. Add a lot of water-rich fruits and vegetables like watermelons, cucumbers, lettuce, etc. to your diet. These can be consumed directly, as salads or be a part of larger more nutritious meals.

Drink water from trusted sources

We find a lot of sources of water around us. Packaged water or tap water - either of these may not always be the best choice for you. Tap water needs to be filtered from its contaminants and packaged water comes in plastic that is harmful to you and the environment as well. It is best to drink water from a water purifier with efficient filters. Fill this water in glass, steel or copper bottles and go about your day!

Don't consume under-purified or over-purified water

You may not be aware of this, but over-purification is just as harmful as under-purification. While under-purified water may have harmful contaminants in it, over-purified water strips it of all its essential nutrients! Ensure your water is purified the right way with filters that address its specific properties to give you clean, safe and healthy drinking water!

Getting access to safe drinking water might seem like a hassle but it should not be! A simple way to ensure safe drinking water is to bring home a customised water purifier with filters meant for specific and changing water qualities.

It is better to prioritise health now instead of waiting for a major issue to rise. An active lifestyle with regular workouts is great, but what you eat and drink are just as important! Make smart and healthy choices because every cell, tissue and organ of your body needs safe water for them to work efficiently and keep you healthy.

(This article is authored by Mr Vijender Reddy Muthyala, Co-founder & CEO, DrinkPrime)