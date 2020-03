Here is what you should eat before sweating it out in the gym.

Right from spending hours in the gym to trying different types of diets, nowadays people are doing everything they can to stay fit. But working out alone doesn’t give you the outcome you are looking for. Exercise has to be paired with the right foods for a fit and healthy you and more so, if you are on a weight loss mission. So, what you eat before and after your exercise regimen determines the impact your workout routine has on your body. Your body needs sufficient energy to perform any workout. So your pre-workout nutrition is extremely important. Here is what you should have before sweating it out in the gym.

Bananas

They are highly recommended before you start your workout. In fact, they are known as the nature’s power bar. Bananas are packed with carbohydrates and potassium, which energize your body and support your nerve and muscle function. All these make them the ideal pre-workout meal.

Oats

Oats are full of fibre, Vitamin B, and they also release carbohydrates gradually. This enables you to train harder and longer. Irish oats are often considered the best, as they are the least processed and boast of a lower glycaemic load than the instant ones.

Grilled chicken, broccoli, and sweet potato

If you want to build muscle mass or you’re planning do session of hardcore circuit training, then you must go for a grilled chicken, broccoli and sweet potato combo. Plus, it’s more of a complete meal in itself. Many pro-athletes are known to have this meal regularly. Now it’s time that you try it too.

Fruits which are dried

For a quick and easy pre-workout food, have some dry berries, apricots, figs, and pineapple. Fruits which are dried are a fine source of simple carbs that are easily digestible. It’s recommended that you have a handful of them before hitting the gym.

Whole grain bread with boiled eggs

Whole grain bread contains carbohydrates. And even if you have one slice of it with hard-boiled eggs or chicken, it will be a full protein-packed snack. This will help you with the energy to burn those extra kilos.

Fruit and Greek yogurt

Fruit are full of carbs while Greek yogurt lends a proper protein-filled punch to your pre-workout meal. Greek yogurt is different from the regular one since the amount of protein it contains is just the double. This helps as a fuel when you’re working out. Also, the protein helps in preventing muscle damage.