Not only good pre-workout nutrition will give you the energy and strength to perform better, but also minimize muscle damage and help recover faster after a workout. Therefore, athletes and fitness enthusiasts need to ensure that they get the right nutrients prior to exercise. While each macronutrient is important for your body, how much to eat depends on several factors including the type, duration, and intensity of the workout and your overall diet. Also Read - What to eat before hitting the gym? Top 5 pre-workout snack options

In order to fuel your body with the right nutrients prior to the workout, you need to understand the role of each macronutrient and how much you should have. Now let’s take look at some of the macronutrients your body needs before a workout. Also Read - High-Protein Foods You Can Eat After Workout

Carbs

Your body breaks down carbohydrates from the foods you eat and converts them into glucose, which is the main source of fuel for cells. Excess glucose is stored in the liver and muscles. This stored form of glucose is called glycogen and it is your muscles’ main source of energy for short- and high-intensity exercise. Also Read - Whey Protein may not be as good as it is made out to be

Your muscles’ glycogen stores may not be enough for longer exercises. However, how much carbs you need depends on the intensity, type of training, and your overall diet. Consuming a high-carb diet can help maximize your glycogen stores.

Protein

Studies have shown that eating protein prior to exercise can improve muscle growth, muscle recovery, and increase strength and lean body as well as muscle performance.

Fat

While glycogen stores provide energy for short- and high-intensity bouts of exercise, your body uses fat for longer and moderate-to-low-intensity exercise. One study found that high-fat diets increased endurance running times in healthy, trained runners.

5 foods that provide sustained energy for longer exercises

For hours-long workout sessions, one needs sustained energy, i.e. energy that lasts for a long period of time. Dieticians recommend complex carbohydrates and healthy fats as the best sources of that long-haul fuel, as they take longer to digest and thus remain in your system throughout the workout. Here are some foods that can deliver sustained energy for longer exercises.

Oats: A hearty bowl of oatmeal before the workout can keep you energized throughout the session. It can also keep your heart and digestive system at their best.

Honey: Don’t give up sweets totally. The carbohydrates found in sweets provide fuel for workouts. Honey contains fructose and glucose, which get absorbed into your system quickly, thus provide quick energy. You can have honey 30 minutes before your workout to get that quick energy boost.

Soybeans: For vegetarians and vegans, soybeans are a good source of lean protein. One cup of roasted soybeans contains 11 grams of complete protein. Nutritionists suggest eating soybeans (or other protein sources) about an hour before a 45- to 60-minute workout.

Peanut butter: Fat is an excellent source of sustained energy for lower-impact activities like surfing, hiking, swimming, cycling, or climbing.

Seeds: Sunflower, pumpkin, and chia seeds are packed with nutrients, including healthy fat, vitamin E, calcium, potassium, and protein. Thanks to their fat content, seeds are a great food to include in your diet for longer workouts.