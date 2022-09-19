Pre And Post Workout Nutrition: What to Eat Before and After a Workout

Be it before your workout routine, or post-workout, providing the body with the right amount of nutrition is very important to reach your fitness goals.

Exercise, when done regularly, can help you beat stress, improve your mood, boost your metabolism, lower your risk of cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes, and help you lose weight. However, it is critical to fuel your fitness with the right pre- and post-workout snacks to provide your body with the nutrients it requires to gain muscle, burn fat, and recover faster. The right workout foods can help you get the most out of your hard work and stay on track with your fitness goals.

Nutrition is possibly the most important aspect of the fitness lifestyle. The body requires the proper vitamins, minerals, macronutrients, calorie levels, and meal timing to function optimally. Quality nutrition fuels our bodies to perform at their best. Eating the right foods before a workout can make or break your workout. The goal of pre-workout nutrition is to provide your body with the nutrients it requires to perform at peak intensity while also preparing your muscles for growth. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Archana Batra, a Nutritionist, Certified Diabetes Educator & Physiotherapist, to understand all about the right nutrition that one needs before and after a workout.

Why Is It Necessary To Snack?

Working out depletes glycogen, the body's fuel source, particularly during high-intensity workouts. As a result, muscles are partially depleted of glycogen, and some proteins in the muscles are also broken down and damaged.

The body works hard after a workout to rebuild glycogen stores and repair and restore muscle proteins. As a result, eating the right nutrients soon after exercise can assist the body in quickly replenishing lost nutrients. Following a workout, it is critical to refuel the body with healthy carbs and protein.

Pre-Workout Nutrition

Carbohydrates, which provide energy to the body, should be included in your pre-workout snack. They degrade into glucose and enter muscle cells, providing fuel to exercise at maximum capacity. A little protein is a good idea, especially if your workout for the day includes strength training. Lifting weights causes small tears in the muscle fibers, and protein helps the muscles heal and grow stronger.

It is important to consume a carb-rich snack 30-60 minutes before a workout to provide the body with the fuel it requires. The expert also advises drinking 2 cups of water, 2 to 3 hours before your workout, and 1 cup 10 to 20 minutes before.

Pre-Workout Snacks

Bananas, also known as nature's power bar, are high in digestible carbohydrates and potassium, which help to maintain nerve and muscle function. It is especially recommended as a pre-workout snack for those who exercise first thing in the morning.

Apricot, flaxseeds and almond energy bars- These bars contain no refined sugars and are sweetened with dates and dried apricots.

Peanut butter sandwich- Peanut butter is a high-calorie, high-nutrient food. A tablespoon of peanut butter contains 90 calories and 8 grams of fat and is high in fibre and protein. Look for 100% whole-grain, high-fiber bread to get your carbs.

Greek yoghurt which is fat-free and plain is the ideal pre-workout snack because it is high in protein, filling without being heavy, and convenient to eat on the go.

Post-Workout Nutrition

If you exercise in the morning, your post-workout meal can also be your breakfast or lunch, depending on when you finish your workout. It should ideally contain a combination of healthy carbohydrates, proteins, and fibre. Your metabolism is 20-30% higher after a workout than it is the rest of the day. As a result, a nourishing and filling meal can be the ideal way to boost the results of your diet and workout routine. It is recommended that you eat a meal or snack within 2 hours of finishing your workout to replenish your body.

Following a workout, it is vital to consume a combination of carbohydrate and protein-rich meals/snacks. This helps your muscles replenish glycogen and repair and rebuild with the protein that is available.

Post-Workout Snacks

Smoothies: A seasonal fruit smoothie is the best way to replenish your body. Green smoothies contain a lot of nutrients as well.

Yoghurt and fruit: To reap the benefits of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, combine it with cereal or fresh fruit. When fresh berries are in season, eat plenty of them because they contain micronutrients that help with muscle soreness.

You can also include boiled eggs and toast for your snacking

Oatmeals and protein shakes