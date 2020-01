Winter is the party season. The cold climate and the company of good and fun-loving friends may influence you to eat more, drink more. The fun part is okay, but all that you are putting inside your stomach may not be the best thing for your body. To all you party animals out there, here are some effective ways to detox your body after late night extravaganza.

Drink plenty of water

Drinking water helps flush excess salt and fluid out of your body. It will also aid in digestion, and help you recover from yesterday’s binge-eating. Plus, rehydrating your body will help you recover from a hangover more quickly.

Drink herbal teas

Drink herbal teas (like fennel, mint, or chamomile) the next morning after the party. It will calm, soothe, and relax your stomach. Tea is also good for treating headaches and indigestion. Add honey for better results.

Eat fruits and veggies

Alcohol flushes vitamins from your body. So, indulge in fruits and vegetables regain the lost nutrients. Green vegetables also help cleanse your gut and remove toxins. Vegetables like kale and broccoli have anti-estrogenic fibre and phytonutrients that can help reduce toxic estrogen levels in your body.

Run or hit the gym

If you have hangover, sweat it out by running or hitting the gym. Exercising will help get rid of the toxins that got accumulated in your body after your last night indulgence.

Breathing exercises

If you are feeling too lazy the next morning after party – blame the hangover and indigestion. A few breathing exercises, while just sitting in your chair, can help calm and relax your body.

Cut Salt intake

Eating salty foods causes your body to retain water. This is because your body holds on to more water to dilute the extra sodium. As a result, you may feel puffy and bloated post the dinner party.

For the next few days, try avoiding salty foods. You can instead have naturally low–sodium foods like fresh vegetables and fruit, yogurt, and unsalted nuts and seeds.