Poshan Udaan 2026: Gujarat’s Skies Carry A Message Of Why Good Nutrition Matters, Tips To Fix Eating Problems

Poshan Udaan 2026: Giving a twist to Makar Sankranti with an initiative called 'Poshan Udaan 2026', the Gujarat's WCD organized an event on January 12-13, ahead of the festival, filling the skies with health messages for good nutrition.

Poshan Udaan 2026: Makar Sankranti is a major festival in India that celebrates nature, harvest and transformation. This festival is annually celebrated on 14th January to mark the transition of the sun entering the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makkar). Makar Sankranti welcomes the new harvest, hopefulness of springtime and conveys a message of humanity and positivity. This festival is especially known for kite flying activity and giving a twist to the traditional festival with an initiative called 'Poshan Udaan 2026', the Gujarat Women & Child Development Department (WCD) organized an event on January 12-13, ahead of the festival, filling the skies with health messages for good nutrition.

This initiative aims to spread awareness about a balanced diet, hygiene and overall well-being among children, adolescent girls and mothers. The initiative further focuses on reducing anaemia, junk food consumption, proper sanitation, and access to safe drinking water.

What Is A Good Nutrition?

Good nutritionis essential for your body as it supplies nutrients to maintain your brain, bones, muscles, nerves, skin, blood circulation and immune system. There are two major classifications of nutrients in food, i.e. macronutrients and micronutrients. Interestingly, each type carries separate nutritional values, such as carbohydrate, protein, fat, water, soluble vitamins, fat, soluble vitamins, micro minerals, and minerals. According to Harvard Health, proper nutrition can help you protect from illnesses and diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer and osteoporosis.

List Of Nutrient-Rich Foods

Nutrient-rich foods contain a lot of vitamins and minerals, while they are low in calories, sodium, starches, sugar and unhealthy fats. "The nutrient-rich foods are foods with a high content of protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals, but also a low content of saturated fats, added sugar and sodium. Some examples are vegetables, fruits, nuts or olive oil among others. Moreover, some nutrient-rich foods can also present other bioactive compounds that appear to have beneficial health effects such as polyphenols," the National Institute of Health (NIH) explains. "Due to their nutritional and bioactive composition, nutrient-rich foods usually are considered part of healthy dietary patterns."

Here's a list of nutrient-rich foods to ward off illness and promote better health:

Grains: Choose oats, rice and pasta that are whole grain

Fruits: Berries, pomegranate, grapes, citrus, apples, mangoes, etc

Vegetables: Snap peas, green beans, leafy greens, carrot, squash, broccoli, etc

Meat: Chicken, fish, beef, pork, veal. lamb, etc

Dairy products: Low-fat cheese, string cheese, nuts, milk, etc

Tips To Fix Eating Problems

It is common to experience loss of interest in eating and cooking, but it is non-negotiable to avoid healthy eating to protect yourself against illnesses. Check out these tips to fix eating problems:

