Portion Control Diet Plan: Follow These 8 Doctor Recommended Tips

Vilasini Bhaskaran, Specialist dietitian of NHS UK recommends 8 tips to practice portion control during the holiday season.

When you here of portion control, you may think that it is easier said than done. This is partly true but definitely not an impossible task. All you need is a plan, recommendations from a dietician, a little bit discipline and a little dedication. Why is it important? The festivities are not over yet with the biggest celebrations of the year, Christmas and New Year's eve coming up soon. You are going to indulge in many varieties of delicious food. But, you will feel guilty while having them. This is why portion control is important. There is no harm in indulging in delicious treats as long as you know not to overeat or over-indulge.

Vilasini Bhaskaran, Specialist dietitian of NHS UK; Dietetic Lead, Practo India, spoke to TheHealthsite.com and recommended some tips to follow portion control. Read on to find out what they are.

Tips To Practice Portion Control

Vilasini Bhaskaran recommends these tips for you:

Use A Smaller Plate

A standard-sized portion will look small on a larger plate, making you feel dissatisfied. Using a smaller plate will help you to prevent this feeling as it would look full.

Make Mixed Choices

Don't double up your carbohydrates. When you're planning your meals, it's a good idea to limit your carbohydrate intake to a quarter of your plate per meal. To put it in simpler terms, this is equivalent to about 3 tablespoons or 45-50g of cooked rice or pasta, or noodles, or one medium-sized roti or chapati. By pairing this with proteins and vegetables, you can ensure a balanced diet.

Consider Chewable Textures

Chewing and eating will aid satisfaction whereas sloppy, runny or soft foods will not give the same levels of satisfaction.

Keep Yourself Well Hydrated

Drinking water helps with satisfaction and hydration. Sometimes thirst can get mixed with hunger signals, so taking plenty of water will prevent you from snacking mindlessly.

Be Selective With Your Second Helpings

Choosing a fruit or sugar free beverages instead of desserts post meals will help reduce a significant amount of calorie intake. If the dessert is irresistible, consider taking a small portion using a teaspoon rather than a tablespoon.

Don't Pick At Leftovers

Wasting food certainly isn't ideal. But this doesn't mean you need to finish off everyone else's portions. Avoid the temptation to polish off children's or grandchildren's meals or to nibble leftovers. If you find this happening repeatedly, then consider cooking less or try to use it in another meal or save.

20-Minute Rule

Wait for 20 minutes before going for second helpings. Pausing for few minutes will help you to assess your hunger levels and decide accordingly.

Ask For Less Portions

It is always a good practice to plate your foods yourself. If someone else is doing it for you, request them to plate smaller portions.

Controlling portions doesn't mean we need to eat tiny amounts or measure out precisely the amount of food on our plate. But if we're eating too much, then we may need to retrain our brains to see a smaller-than-normal portion as satisfying enough because this is crucial to lose weight and to keep our overall health under control.