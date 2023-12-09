Portion Control And Its Benefits: Doctor Explains The Art Of Moderation

Did you know that you don't have to completely restrict your food choices if you just follow the method of portion control?

Wedding feasts and gastronomic treats are difficult to resist for anyone. However, did you know that you don't have to completely restrict your food choices? If you learn the art of 'portion control,' you can still enjoy feasts and treats without going overboard. Healthy eating means controlling portion sizes. All foods have calories, so moderation is key. Anything extra is wasted!

Portion control means choosing a healthy amount of a certain food. It differs from the 'serving size' which is defined as a standardized, measured amount of food. In other words, a portion size is the amount you choose to eat, which can be more or less than a serving size.

Healthy adults require the same types of food and drinks, but the amount varies per person. To achieve a balanced diet, you can choose from a flexitarian, vegetarian, or vegan diet, ensuring that you balance your intake of food groups and determine the appropriate portion sizes.

Read on to find out what Vilasini Bhaskaran, Specialist dietitian of NHS UK; Dietetic Lead, Practo India, says on this topic.

Benefits Of Portion Control

Better DigestionOvereating can lead to indigestion. Portion control prevents you from overloading your digestive system thus eliminating the discomforts such as reflux, cramps and stomach pain. This helps the digestive system perform its functions more efficiently.

Improved Nutrition When we plan your choices thoughtfully, you will be more likely to include healthy balanced combos of complex/ fibrous carbohydrates, vegetables and proteins making your meal nutritionally adequate.

Increased Satiety - Portion control ensures you eat enough of the right foods, including healthy fats and proteins. This will augment your satisfaction of having a hearty yet healthy meal. Proteins and vegetables are especially important for satiety as chewing stimulates satisfactory responses.

Reduced Desire To Binge - Practicing portion control reduces your desire for food, especially when you are bored or depressed. Eating less can make your stomach smaller, which helps reduce the amount of food you need to eat before feeling full.

No More Post-Lunch Brain Fog Eating small but energizing lunch can help shake off the sluggish, sleepy, and lethargic feeling.

Enjoy A Variety Of Food Eating within recommended portions mindfully can help you to enjoy your treats and balance your in-between meal cravings efficiently. This practice will help you to differentiate between 'head hunger' and 'physical hunger'.

Better Blood Sugar Control - Portion control is vital for managing blood sugar levels. When we overeat, our blood sugar levels shoot up, creating imbalances. Over time, such unhealthy eating results in obesity, insulin resistance, and possibly even diabetes.

Weight Management Weight loss is probably the most exciting benefit of portion control. Having nutritious, balanced meals with controlled portions reduces your calorie intake and helps shed those unwanted pounds.

Reduced Food Wastage And Better Savings -Practicing portion control significantly reduces food waste as you will know how much you require. Reduced food waste automatically translates into money saved. Healthy food and snacks last much longer when you eat smaller portions, which means you buy less.