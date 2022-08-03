Pomegranate Seed Extract: How It Helps You Deal With Arthritis And Heart Diseases?

Do you know pomegranate extracts are valuable for treating joint pains, arthritis, and heart problems?

Pomegranates, or Punicagranatum, are recognized widely for their colour and delicious taste. They have a vibrant red colour thanks to polyphenols present in them. Being a powerhouse of vitamins and antioxidants, they offer a range of benefits for our health. Starting with providing help in treating mild fevers to cancers, they have been used as a part of traditional medicine for ages.

The pomegranate seed oil has benefits for managing arthritis and heart diseases.

Polyphenols, including antioxidants in pomegranate seeds, help reduce inflammations associated with arthritis.

Punicalagins and punicic acid help in dealing with joint pains associated with arthritis.

Tannins and anthocyanins in seed extracts help in reversing progressive heart diseases.

Phytochemicals in pomegranate seeds also help reduce the stress on blood vessels exerted by external factors like lipids and fatty acids.

Pomegranate seed oil is produced by pressing and processing the seeds. The seeds are the central part of the fruit that has the presence of essential phytochemicals. They are generally used as cosmetics for topical applications due to their pivotal role in skin and hair management, but the antioxidants present in them are suitable for other organs too.

Pomegranate Seed Extracts In Curing Arthritis

Arthritis is becoming more common recently and can be of different types. Most of them cannot be cured permanently, but the common feature is inflammation followed by excruciating joint pain. Pomegranate extracts work in curing these inflammations. This is because Pomegranate has higher levels of antioxidants than several other fruits. Polyphenols in pomegranates are chemicals with potent antioxidant capacity. These antioxidants help in removing free radicals that damage cells and reduce inflammation.

Pomegranate juice and peels have punicalagin, another antioxidant, and seeds contain punicic acid, a type of fatty acid. Both of them have potent biological effects on our bodies. For example, they work against joint pains and arthritis by blocking the inflammation reactions that lead to arthritis and damage in cartilages.

Pomegranates For Your Heart

Pomegranate seed and peel extracts have antioxidants like tannins and anthocyanins. They help in reversing the progression of heart diseases. It can even slow down plaque formation by cholesterol buildup in the arteries. They also work against any free radicals that possess a definite threat to the heart. Phytochemicals can reduce the effects of stress on blood vessels by stimulating the synthesis of nitric oxide in our bodies. Nitric oxide can keep the arteries open, and thereby blood flow will not get disrupted.

Pomegranate extracts are made from peel and seeds due to high punicalagin and punicic acid. The seeds can be used in extracting oil too. While making juices, we consciously separate the arils' inner core, peel them from the liquid, and discard them. To reap all the health benefits of pomegranates, eat the fruits directly from supplements containing pomegranate seed extracts. The latter will be more convenient as it will be available throughout the year.

The Bottom Line

Pomegranate fruit has been used as medicine for ages. They have more than 100 phytochemicals, the main contributors to their medicinal properties. Along with blood purification and blood cell formation, these phytochemicals significantly treat arthritis and cardioprotection.

Punicalagins and punicic acid in pomegranate seeds help reduce inflammations associated with arthritis. They also help in alleviating joint pains that come along with arthritis. Tannins and anthocyanins can assist in reversing the progression of cardiovascular diseases. Phytochemicals in seeds also help decrease the stress on blood vessels caused by lipids.

Supplements containing seed or peel extracts will be more advantageous over juice since the phytochemical concentration will be more adequate in supplements over juice.