Polished Versus Unpolished Dal: What Should You Put On Your Plate?

Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor explained that when it comes to dal, the choices you make can have a "profound impact on your health".

Dal is a staple item in most Indian kitchens, celebrated for its health benefits such as being a rich source of protein. It is something both vegetarians and non-vegetarians swear by, given that it has many varieties and is prepared differently in different parts of the country. Broadly, however, dal is divided into two categories -- polished and unpolished. But, what is the difference between the two and which of them is healthier?

Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor took to Instagram to explain the difference, stating that when it comes to dal, the choices you make can have a "profound impact on your health". She said in a video -- wherein she also displayed different dals -- that polished dals are treated to make them look shiny and to increase their shelf life. They also contain a lower amount of fibre.

The expert added that unpolished dals are not treated and, therefore, have a shorter shelf life. They are also richer in micronutrients and fibre, and are beneficial for weight management and gut health.

In the accompanying caption, the nutritionist explained that polished dals undergo a refining process where the outer layer (bran) is removed. "While it may look pristine, this process strips away essential nutrients like fibre, vitamins, and minerals. It cooks faster, but the nutritional punch is compromised. If you choose polished dal, consider fortifying your diet with these missing nutrients from other sources," she advised.

Unpolished dal, she wrote, retains its bran and germ, making it a "nutritional powerhouse". "It's rich in fibre, B-vitamins, iron, and other vital nutrients. Plus, it has a delightful nutty flavor. While it may take a tad longer to cook, the health benefits are worth the wait. Your digestive system will thank you for the fibre boost, and your overall health will flourish."

So, which dal will you be be consuming?

